The one left behind isn’t always a pale shadow

In book publishing, rookie editors used to be trained to look out for ‘widows and orphans’, an expression used for the single word/words at the end of a paragraph. The ‘widows’ were longer words and the ‘orphans’ small ones. The idea seemed to be that these stragglers looked pathetic, lost or unwanted, spoiling the look of the page. They had therefore to be brought out from the cold and pushed into the shelter of the other words in the paragraph, which is easily done by deleting a few dispensable words or using a technical tightening tool.

About 20 years ago, there was a worldwide effort to ban the use of the word ‘widows’ and we were told to call ‘widows and orphans’ ‘singles and doubles’. In tandem, the Indian Army also started calling wives of martyred soldiers Veer Nari, so that their bereavement did not define them forever. No substitute English word was found.

However, old habits die hard. A year or so after losing my husband, I said about a neighbour: ‘She’s a widow, you know’. And immediately pulled myself up short. What pernicious profiling! Obviously, every time you meet or talk about people like me, the thought of our bereavement should not be uppermost in your mind. I should have said, ‘She’s a retired teacher’, and why she lives alone should be a subject matter of investigation if somebody is sufficiently intrigued about her personal life. No need to produce an instant sketch of loneliness and pathos, on the presumption that her whole persona is now defined by her marital status.

The incident triggered a thought: Do my friends describe me as ‘widowed’ to a third party? Probably not. I guess they must be saying ‘She lost her husband recently’. I don’t think, in contemporary circles where we have reached the age when people are popping off one by one, we think of the one left behind as a widow/widower, just as we don’t think of those friends whose marriages broke down as ‘divorcees’. If you do that, you could be compared to the married woman in the novel by American Nathaniel Hawthorne The Scarlet Letter. Set in Boston under British rule, it’s about a woman who had to go around with a scarlet ‘A’ pinned on her dress, marked forever as an adulteress. It goes without saying that her paramour suffered no such indignity.

Personally, what has been intriguing six years into single status is how no one rings up with concern asking how I’m doing minus the spouse. I expected friends to ask, ‘Do you need anything?’ or ‘How are you managing?’. Generally speaking, any kind of call was rare, as if the mourning period is some kind of solitary confinement. To be fair, they might have thought the offspring was providing appropriate care. That would be a reasonable presumption, although there is no daughter to provide comfort, only a son — most people know the difference.

This whole scenario came to mind recently when a classmate died of Covid. As he was in the IAS, there was naturally much support from the services to see his wife through this trauma. She herself works for one of India’s top five companies. Yet another classmate said with genuine concern, “We must extend all help, as there is no competent male in the family to take care of her.”

It brought back to mind the sentence I was often asked by doctors when my mother was lying in a coma in a government hospital three decades ago: “Where is the male member?” Surely, specs and all, at 32 years of age, I looked emotionally and intellectually capable enough to be told about her treatment — at least as much as the worthy doctors. And though I was alone in the room with her when her monitor flatlined, the doctor refused to give me the official word on what it meant. Instead, I was confronted with the same query: “Where is the male member?”I know, youngsters will make a joke of this phrase, with its easy use as a double entendre, but it is a standard phrase in hospital corridors. And should be banned forthwith, just like ‘widow’.

To go back to what I thought was my friends’ strangely negligent attitude, perhaps they knew that I would be able to cope and therefore were not so solicitous. Which just proves that I have myself internalised stereotypes about widows being helpless. Clearly, they were not defining me by my bereavement, whereas I have been in danger of doing so.

Lal is the author of That’s News to Me and In Search of Ram Rajya National Editor Shalini Langer curates the She Said column