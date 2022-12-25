Let’s help women argue – and judge too

In a recent speech, Justice Hima Kohli of the Supreme Court described the legal profession as an Old Boys’ Club. In 2021, for the first time in its 71-year existence, the Supreme Court of India could boast of as many as four women judges. Justice Kohli was one of those four, a small minority from a sanctioned strength of 34 judges. Yet, a score of four out of 34 made history and became cause for celebration. A long-standing convention requires the Supreme Court to represent the country’s regional and religious diversity. But the need for more gender diversity has gained vocal attention only in recent times.

The collegium that appoints judges to the higher courts in India rues the shallow pool of eligible women candidates. That is hardly surprising as the legal profession with its long and punishing hours drives out a lot of capable women, particularly those with young families to fend for. Some give up practice altogether, others opt for part-time or more stable options. The system loses out not just on diversity, but the ability and quality that these women could bring to the law and to justice delivery.

The irony is that law colleges across the country abound with aspiring young women, and while many of them show promise in the early years of practice, many drop out along the way. There are several reasons for the high rate of attrition. Taxing hours are hardly conducive to raising a family. The legal profession has been structured by men. Women are relatively newer entrants into this male bastion and have little choice but to conform to the rules set by men.

Also Read | 5 times the Supreme Court upheld the rights of women in 2022

Indra Nooyi remarked in the context of the corporate world that the career trajectory of a woman collides with her biological clock. The most formative and determinative years of a woman’s career are also the best years for raising a family. The system does not lend adequate support to women at a time when they most need it. Women employed in firms may get the benefit of maternity leave, but to establish oneself as an arguing counsel, one needs to be self-employed. A self-employed professional can take time off when she chooses, but no work means no pay. Besides, out of sight means out of mind-the longer you are away, the sooner you will be forgotten by clients, briefing lawyers, and judges.

Young women entering the profession sparkle with excitement and optimism. But disillusionment sets in soon enough. Their education does not prepare them for the hurdles their gender throws up. Some feel forced to choose between a career and a family. The system does not lend itself to making conditions conducive for a woman to balance a successful career in the law with a fulfilling family life should she want one. To enable women to stay the course, workplaces, including the courts, have to offer much more than crèche facilities. The starting point must be an education system that teaches work-life balance, not just to women but to men in equal measure. Child-raising and domestic responsibilities must be meaningfully shared by both men and women and it is imperative then that men must be part of the conversation.

Opening Argument by Menaka Guruswamy | Notes on life, love and law as the year ends

The only time in the year one encounters an all-woman panel is on International Women’s Day or during workshops on sexual harassment in the workplace. While delivering a speech on sexual harassment in the workplace recently, to my surprise, I found that the audience comprised almost entirely of women. Any issue that involves the interaction of men and women in the workplace cannot be treated as a woman’s problem. It is everybody’s problem. Men at all levels have got to be stakeholders in ensuring conducive conditions for women in the workplace.

With or without families, the going can be tough for women. In most courts, a young woman counsel is not a preferred option. Would she be able to stand up to the judge, most often a man? Would she be equal to her louder, more aggressive male opponent? These are questions that very probably pass through the mind of the client. If she passes muster on the ‘aggression’ quotient, that too may be a disqualification. She may be written off as ‘shrill’ and off-putting.

Advertisement

Able advocacy is nurtured by opportunities in the early years of practice. The top arguing counsel in the Supreme Court (almost entirely male) enjoy star status, and deservedly so. But their skills have been honed by years of opportunity and experience. If young women are given similar chances, many among them will rise and shine over time. If they foresee long term success, they will gain the confidence to stay the course. But who can be expected to give young women lawyers the opportunity to prove their mettle? Clients and briefing lawyers are not likely to prefer them to argue their cases over men — certainly not without the confidence that they will be received well in court. An encouraging nudge from the bench may go a long way in nurturing opportunities for young women. Diversity on the bench is not likely to translate into reality without diversity at the bar. And diversity at the bar is not just about more women lawyers but many more successful women lawyers.

A young woman advocate once asked me why there was no affirmative action at the bar – why there was no move to ensure the designation of more women as senior advocates. My response was that it is an advocate’s perceived ability to deliver that determines whether she will be briefed, not merely her senior gown. Tokenism cannot take things too far. Women require no favours — only an equal playing field. Give young women that chance and watch them dismantle the Old Boys’ Club.

The writer is Additional Solicitor General of India