In 2018, when Virat Kohli’s name came up for discussion for the Khel Ratna award, the selection panel found itself in a unique predicament. Even by his lofty standards, that had been a phenomenal year for Kohli — scoring 2,735 runs across all formats, smashing 11 centuries. But on the Khel Ratna scoreboard — where athletes, as per rules, were marked for achievements in Olympics, world championships, Asian and Commonwealth Games — Kohli scored a big zero. Eventually, it was through a show of hands among panellists that he was conferred India’s highest sporting honour.

The episode raised questions about the system’s integrity, which resurfaced on Monday. In December, the names of recommended Arjuna awardees were informally circulated. Months of silence followed. Now, the sports ministry has put that list on hold, citing the need to “re-evaluate” the selections because the number, 24, is seen as excessive. As per rules, there can be a maximum of 15 awardees in a year, with exceptions requiring the sports minister’s approval. A committee that included accomplished former athletes like Aparna Popat, Jhulan Goswami, Gagan Narang and M M Somaya effectively had its judgement questioned after nominating a couple dozen athletes from a list of hundreds. To be fair, the ministry’s concern is not entirely misplaced. A long list risks diluting exclusivity. But the awards’ credibility has been eroded over years of inconsistent decisions, unclear criteria, and a process that appears vulnerable to influence.