Governments love big projects. They bring many things — jobs, contracts, domestic procurement, political visibility, perceptions of modernity, profit opportunities, and much more. The last few decades have seen an explosion of infra projects in India. Yet, serious questions are emerging about whether the majority of the benefits of such projects are trickling down to citizens. Infrastructure projects do not create long-term economic growth automatically — only the well-planned ones, which control costs, plan the surrounding environment, and respond to genuine social needs do.

Bent Flyvbjerg, arguably the foremost global scholar on megaprojects and risk, has framed an Iron Law of Megaprojects, which states that large-scale projects are consistently “over budget, over time, under benefits, over and over again.” This phenomenon occurs globally with a range of project types: metros, high-speed rail, underground tunnels, and even the Olympic Games, to name a few. The common thread among them is that frequently public money is wasted on underperforming megaprojects. India’s non-performing assets crisis over the last decade is a good example. Among his many suggestions are to make more modular, smaller, replicable projects with tightly calibrated cost estimates.

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Flyvbjerg’s ideas deserve to be kept in mind when thinking about India’s energy transition. Much of India’s energy transition in the last decade and a half has been driven by targets and top-down management. More panels, more inter-state transmission, more hydrogen, and more batteries are not necessarily bad things. But India’s energy policy in the last few decades has often ignored the small and local in favour of the large and national.

Renewable energy’s emancipatory potential is in its ability to unmoor decentralised populations from the inertia of a centralised grid. Most countries were locked into such grids in the half-century of power sector growth after World War II. In a relatively high insolation country like India, generating power locally for households, small businesses, and farmers could have undone decades of poor rural energy provision.

Instead, India’s solar push in the last decade has largely focused on hulking centralised solar megaparks. These projects are not unimportant, but the fiscal, policy and commercial interest in these megaprojects is almost an order of magnitude larger than decentralised projects. Only recently has national policy begun to refocus on projects at the local feeder level with priorities around rooftop solar, solar irrigation, and household electrification.

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Organisations like the SELCO Foundation have been working for decades to create RE- linked business models for farmers and agrarian entrepreneurs. Such efforts need to be taken more seriously. Instead of large banks lending to large power companies, who prefer to sell large amounts of power to large consumers (frequently industrial consumers, or even worse, data centres), there needs to be a change in mindset if India’s energy transition is going to be truly inclusive.

One obstacle in this is the fact that our banks have forgotten how to lend to small businesses. NBFCs and other institutions have had to fill the gaps in MSME financing. Intermediation gets costed into loans through higher interest, and ultimately our small businesses face much higher costs for solar power systems. Frequently, the economics do not make sense without large state subsidies.

The distribution of solar panel quality is also not uniform for all buyers. Smaller customers in rural areas often get stuck with the worst quality panels, and only realise this after a few years when these panels produce less power than expected. With little recourse available and low supplier accountability, many MSMEs have burned their hands on buying solar power systems and given up on building such systems for themselves.

Depending on the state, sometimes discoms don’t even know how to differentiate MSME consumers from other low-tension power consumers. In theory, many national and state policies are supposed to be able to target MSMEs better — the Udyam portal, for instance. Urban discoms have received considerable investments, are frequently private and on average are better managed. But the majority of rural discoms in India are still state-owned, underinvested, and are often more concerned with procurement, tendering, and load balancing than with small consumers. An MSME sector that could employ as many as 200 million people in our country has struggled to participate in the energy transition.

As our national discourse starts putting increasing emphasis on job creation, economist E F Schumacher’s ideas around appropriate technologies become more relevant. Schumacher defined appropriate technologies as those which were people-centred, decentralised, resource-efficient, labour (not capital) intensive, and at intermediate costs. However, most of the headlines we seem to be getting these days are on record-breaking investment numbers, revolutionary tender designs, progress towards national targets, and ground-breaking pilot plants.

At COP31, India will inevitably end up asking for more international climate finance. Who knows when that will materialise. Perhaps instead it needs to take a look inwards and convince its own financial institutions that the everyday energy transition with smaller consumers is just as important as national targets.

The writer is assistant professor at the School of Public Policy, IIT-Delhi