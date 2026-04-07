In much of mainland India, Ladakh is seen through the lens of strategy: A militarised borderland. But long before it became a theatre of modern geopolitics, Ladakh was one of Asia’s great civilisational corridors.

The arrival of the sacred Piprahwa relics in Leh on Buddha Purnima next month will not be a religious event but a moment of civilisational significance. The relics — bone fragments, reliquary caskets, crystal, soapstone, ornaments, and funerary objects associated with the Buddha — are among the most important Buddhist discoveries in India. Unearthed in 1898 at Piprahwa in present-day Uttar Pradesh, they are widely regarded as part of the tradition of the Sakya clan, the Buddha’s own people. Their repatriation to India in 2025, after 127 years abroad and following an attempted auction in Hong Kong, was rightly celebrated as an act of cultural recovery. Their arrival in Leh restores the relics to one of the oldest Buddhist frontiers of Indian civilisation.

In much of mainland India, Ladakh is seen through the lens of strategy: A militarised borderland. But long before it became a theatre of modern geopolitics, Ladakh was one of Asia’s great civilisational corridors. It connected India to China, Central Asia, and the wider Buddhist world beyond the Himalaya. From Kashmir and Gandhara, Buddhism moved through the mountain world of Ladakh toward the trans-Karakoram Hindu Kush routes and onward into the oasis kingdoms of the Tarim Basin, especially Khotan. Along with merchants and caravans travelled monks, manuscripts, artistic styles, ritual traditions, and sacred ideas.