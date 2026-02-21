India has formally signed the Pax Silica declaration on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit. If the 20th century was forged in oil and steel, the 21st century is being engineered by semiconductors, critical minerals, and AI. These are bound to eclipse fossil fuels and naval fleets as the ultimate arbiters of global hegemony, if they haven’t already. This redrawing of the global power map forces every nation to rethink its security architecture and choose its technological alliances. India is no longer merely a consumer of the digital age. We have been inducted into its strategic inner sanctum. The currency of global power has permanently debased old strategic standards.

Pax Silica is the US Department of State’s flagship effort on AI and supply-chain security, advancing a new economic security consensus among trusted partners. It targets the full strategic stack of the global supply chain, spanning frontier foundation models, information connectivity, advanced manufacturing, and critical minerals refining. The impetus stems from a broader narrative of securitisation. The dual-use nature of critical and emerging technologies (CETs) — where frontier AI models also underwrite next-generation military capabilities — has permanently fused national security with economic policy. The illusion of frictionless globalisation has been shattered, triggering an irreversible securitisation of supply chains. A nation that cannot secure its own technology stack effectively outsources its strategic autonomy.