The Delhi government’s Air Pollution Mitigation Action Plan 2026, announced Friday, should offer real hope to long-suffering Delhi-NCR citizens, not just because this iteration appears to be based on atmospheric science, targeting critical, multi-sectoral sources of pollution, but also because it has been announced — in a historical first — well ahead of north India’s high-pollution winter season, thus allowing enough runway for implementation and enforcement. The critical missing piece, however, is the Delhi government’s silence on firecrackers. Without a complete ban, at least from October to March, Delhi’s winter pollution peaks are unlikely to see a significant fall. But the 2026 plan is better than any previous plan, provided that the government follows through urgently, restoring some modicum of accountability — and belief — in the system. It will also, of course, need public cooperation.

The early announcement signals greater seriousness in tackling this issue. Previous plans have been reactive, hurriedly cobbled together band-aid measures, announced after — or at best, just before — pollution levels spike to hazardous levels. The government would have done well to add time-bound, measurable, specific targets — real outcomes in terms of an actual reduction in emissions year on year, starting from a stated base load, but that can easily be added as implementation begins. Transparency precedes accountability — an open-source government dashboard which tracks quarterly emissions would have reflected the seriousness of the government’s intention.