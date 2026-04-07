Opinion With new plan, Delhi may see less polluted winter
The fact that the government has announced specific plans targeting reducing emissions at source, rather than vague generalities, is an indicator of real intention.
The Delhi government’s Air Pollution Mitigation Action Plan 2026, announced Friday, should offer real hope to long-suffering Delhi-NCR citizens, not just because this iteration appears to be based on atmospheric science, targeting critical, multi-sectoral sources of pollution, but also because it has been announced — in a historical first — well ahead of north India’s high-pollution winter season, thus allowing enough runway for implementation and enforcement. The critical missing piece, however, is the Delhi government’s silence on firecrackers. Without a complete ban, at least from October to March, Delhi’s winter pollution peaks are unlikely to see a significant fall. But the 2026 plan is better than any previous plan, provided that the government follows through urgently, restoring some modicum of accountability — and belief — in the system. It will also, of course, need public cooperation.
The early announcement signals greater seriousness in tackling this issue. Previous plans have been reactive, hurriedly cobbled together band-aid measures, announced after — or at best, just before — pollution levels spike to hazardous levels. The government would have done well to add time-bound, measurable, specific targets — real outcomes in terms of an actual reduction in emissions year on year, starting from a stated base load, but that can easily be added as implementation begins. Transparency precedes accountability — an open-source government dashboard which tracks quarterly emissions would have reflected the seriousness of the government’s intention.
Second, the fact that the government has announced specific plans targeting reducing emissions at source, rather than vague generalities — or worse, red herrings like smog towers, which are a waste of public funds — is an indicator of real intention. Reducing emissions at source is the only scientific way to reduce pollution — and the 2026 plan talks about eliminating traffic congestion hotspots, curbing emissions through smart traffic systems, allowing only low-emission BS6 and CNG goods vehicles and no-emission electric vehicles to enter Delhi from November 1 and strictly implementing a rule to not provide fuel to vehicles without valid “pollution under control” (PUC) certificates. All these are tough measures to enforce (and some have been announced with fanfare but quietly abandoned at different stages in the past) but they are more effective than the soft optics of mist sprays and smog guns, or even an earlier (failed) attempt at cloud seeding.
Third, the government’s decision to increase investment in public transport and to electrify mobility is encouraging. The plan targets expanding Delhi’s bus fleet to 13,760 by 2028-29 with mostly electric buses and installing 32,000 EV charging points over the next four years to accelerate electric mobility. More importantly, the decision to improve last-mile connectivity by integrating existing Metro and regional rapid transport system networks with feeder buses, e-autos and shared mobility services could be a game-changer.
Another favourable aspect is the focus on redeveloping nearly 3,500 km of roads with paved surfaces, green buffers and utility ducts. A scientific road asset management system and time-bound pothole repair mechanism can eliminate dust at source and improve long-term durability. Use of technology to track construction-related pollution to facilitate real-time monitoring, geo-tagging and automated enforcement could also help reduce corruption.
What is critical — and will prove tricky for the government — is its decision to clear legacy landfills in the right manner and manage Delhi’s enormous solid waste without burning it. The 2026 plan has set deadlines to eliminate legacy landfill sites — Okhla by July, Bhalswa by December and Ghazipur by December 2027. Currently, waste from the Okhla landfill is merely being ferried to other spots, including being dumped in the ecologically sensitive zone of the Yamuna. Unless the government works to flatten legacy landfills, this could become the mitigation plan’s undoing.
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The plan also mentions online emission monitoring systems for industrial units, something that has never been actively enforced. Even if half these units are monitored closely, it will help reduce industrial discharge.
If the government can implement all aspects of this plan strictly and without exceptions, Delhi might actually see a cleaner and less polluted winter and an overall lower pollution load through the year.
Lavakare is the author of Breathing Here is Injurious to Your Health: The Human Cost of Air Pollution