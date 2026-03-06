On March 5, Nepal voted in an early parliamentary election, serving as a high-stakes climax to a turbulent political reset. This vote, triggered by sustained youth-led, anti-corruption unrest and the subsequent formation of an interim government, mirrors a broader regional shift in which “Gen-Z”-led movements have redefined the political landscape, a trend already witnessed in the recent popular uprisings in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

As major traditional forces like the Nepali Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) (CPN-UML) contest each other alongside emergent populist parties, the election has moved beyond a mere struggle for legitimacy between domestic factions. It has evolved into a regional geoeconomic signal because Nepal’s stability is inextricably linked to its southern neighbour, India, and the outcome will dictate the terms of engagement on everything from energy security to merchandise transit.

Beneath the slogans about the republic and reform lies a quieter reality: This election is becoming a strict referendum on the economy and on whether the state can finally convert Nepal’s resilience into jobs at home rather than flight tickets abroad. The structural reality driving the electorate’s anxiety is a deep-seated economic vulnerability: Nepal functions largely as a remittance-reliant “coping economy,” hindered by a narrow industrial base and a persistent trade deficit, in which fuel imports regularly outpace total export earnings. Domestic job creation has stalled amid recurrent political instability, with rising non-performing loans in the banking sector posing a risk to productive credit for small businesses.

Yet, amidst this underlying fragility, there are macroeconomic “green shoots.” Both the IMF and the World Bank project a recovery trajectory with growth stabilising above 4 per cent for FY2025, buoyed by improved hydropower generation and construction. However, Nepal’s fragile economic relief is suddenly under threat from a geopolitical shock thousands of miles away. As voters cast their ballots, the escalating conflict in West Asia involving Iran hangs heavily over Nepal’s economic security.

For a nation structurally dependent on the Gulf corridor, the geoeconomic fallout is immediate and twofold. First, the remittance pipeline, which reached a record NPR 1,062.93 billion (Nepali Rupee) in the first half of FY 2025/26, is vulnerable to regional instability that could disrupt the livelihoods of millions of Nepali workers in the Gulf. Secondly, as a nation that imports all its petroleum products, Nepal is highly susceptible to energy price spikes that could trigger imported inflation and erase recent price stability. This exposure underscores a deep structural vulnerability that leaves Kathmandu exposed to global geopolitical shocks.

No matter which coalition emerges after March, Nepal’s economic choices will be heavily constrained and enabled by geography. India is not merely Nepal’s nearest market; it is the key node in trade logistics, energy evacuation, and monetary stability. Trade with New Delhi accounts for approximately 63 per cent of Nepal’s total trade, with India absorbing nearly 68 per cent of its exports — a figure that continues to grow faster than trade with other partners. Beyond bilateral ties, Nepal’s economic future is increasingly anchored in sub-regional clusters like BIMSTEC and the BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal) initiative, which serve as pragmatic alternatives to the long-dormant SAARC.

The monetary layer adds further complexity through the currency peg. Nepal has maintained a fixed exchange rate with the Indian rupee since 1960; the last peg adjustment was in February 1993, when it was revived at 1 Indian rupee = 1.6 Nepalese rupees, with “unlimited convertibility.” While rarely debated in mass rallies, the peg quietly shapes everything from inflation pass-through to trade competitiveness. It gives Nepal a credible nominal anchor and reduces exchange-rate uncertainty with its dominant trading partner. Yet if the West Asian conflicts, global volatility, or shifting international sanctions regimes force India to adjust its macro policies, Nepal will inevitably import those conditions.

If remittances are Nepal’s stabiliser, hydropower is its great political promise, the sector most parties portray as the bridge from a consumption economy to a production economy. Here, India is central again, functioning as both the primary market and the wheeling route for sub-regional trade. The 10,000 MW long-term power trade agreement signed in 2024 remains the centrepiece of this strategy, aiming to monetise Nepal’s massive unrealised hydropower potential finally.

Energy cooperation has also evolved into a sub-regional architecture; in November 2024, the first trilateral power transaction took place, flowing electricity from Nepal to Bangladesh through the Indian grid. Furthermore, the Motihari–Amlekhgunj cross-border petroleum pipeline, inaugurated in 2019, remains vital for reducing logistics costs and improving fuel security. These projects also feature in campaign narratives as proof that Nepal can monetise geography and water, while political instability delays the reforms needed to convert them into broad-based prosperity.

Frustration with job creation is feeding broader disillusionment, compounded by a chronic lack of political continuity, with the national government changing hands nearly 10 times in the last decade. Investor confidence in Nepal rests on whether governments can last long enough to execute capital spending and maintain regulatory predictability. Whoever forms the next government must transition remittance-driven stability into domestic job creation, turn the hydropower frameworks into bankable contracting, and manage the India relationship with professionalism rather than theatrics.

The writer is fellow, Centre for New Economic Diplomacy, ORF