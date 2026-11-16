The alliance between the Azad Samaj Party (ASP) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections could introduce a new and unpredictable dimension to the state’s electoral politics. The coming together of Chandrashekhar Azad and Asaduddin Owaisi under the Samajik Parivartan Morcha (SPM) represents the first significant realignment in UP since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Seeking to forge an independent Dalit-Muslim political coalition, the alliance could reshape the contest by challenging both the BJP-led NDA and the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Congress combine. Its implications, however, could be particularly consequential for the latter, which is seeking to counter the BJP’s bid for a third consecutive term. The BJP’s strategy rests on the combined appeal of Hindutva, welfare politics and micro-level Mandalisation, backed by an expanding grassroots social coalition. The emergence of the Azad–Owaisi alliance could add another layer of complexity to this already competitive landscape. Muslims constitute approximately 19-20 per cent of UP’s population, while Dalits account for nearly 21 per cent. The central question is whether Owaisi and Chandrashekhar can convert this numerical potential into a cohesive coalition with a common ideological and electoral agenda.

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The Azad-Owaisi alliance appears to be drawing on the old playbook of Jogendra Nath Mandal, who once sought to forge a common political front between Dalits and Muslims. Mandal, an associate of B R Ambedkar, allied with Jinnah’s Muslim League in the 1940s and became Pakistan’s first Law Minister in 1947. Disillusioned by the treatment of minorities, he resigned in 1950 and returned to India. His experience offers a cautionary lesson: Demographic arithmetic and shared grievances alone cannot sustain a coalition without ideological coherence and mutual trust.

Uttar Pradesh, too, has witnessed several experiments in social coalition-building. The 1993 SP-BSP alliance between Mulayam Singh Yadav and Kanshi Ram brought together Dalits, OBCs and Muslims to challenge the BJP and successfully formed the government. Mayawati’s 2007 social engineering experiment went further, combining Dalit support with Brahmins, Muslims and sections of OBCs to secure an absolute majority. More recently, Owaisi and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) leader Pallavi Patel attempted a similar mobilisation through the PDM (Pichhda, Dalit, Muslim) platform ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but failed to make a significant electoral impact.

What distinguishes the Azad-Owaisi combination is that two leaders with independent political appeal among Dalit and Muslim constituencies are attempting to build an electoral platform under their own leadership. They have invited the SP and Congress to join their Morcha to defeat the BJP while simultaneously projecting Azad as their chief ministerial face, raising questions about their political intentions. The invitation, however, puts Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav in a political quandary over forging a broader INDIA bloc, as any realignment could complicate the SP’s Muslim support base and the Congress’s efforts to woo Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) and Dalits through Rahul Gandhi’s assertive social justice agenda, particularly the demand for a caste census.

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The alliance could also challenge the SP’s strategy of consolidating Muslim support while expanding its influence among backward and Dalit communities under the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) umbrella in alliance with the Congress. A direct contest between the BJP and the SP-Congress alliance might otherwise encourage greater consolidation of anti-BJP votes. The new formation could complicate that arithmetic.

The BJP could benefit if the alliance succeeds in drawing sections of Muslim and Dalit voters away from the SP-Congress bloc. In closely contested constituencies, even a relatively small shift in votes can alter the outcome. The alliance, therefore, need not win a large number of seats to influence the final electoral verdict. Its capacity to alter victory margins could prove politically consequential.

Yet, the challenges before the alliance are formidable. For Muslim voters, electoral viability and the perceived ability to defeat the BJP often influence their electoral choices. The BSP retains an independent Dalit support base, particularly among Jatav voters, while the SP has established support networks of its own. The BJP, meanwhile, has attracted sections of Dalit voters through subaltern Hindutva and welfare politics, alongside its outreach to Muslim women.

The 2022 Assembly election performances of both parties underline their limitations. AIMIM contested 95 seats and secured around 4.50 lakh votes (0.49 per cent) but failed to win a single seat. The Azad Samaj Party, whose electoral presence has been concentrated largely in western Uttar Pradesh, contested 111 seats and received 1,19,564 votes without winning a single constituency.

Ultimately, the Azad-Owaisi alliance will be judged not by the arithmetic of two large communities but by its ability to build political chemistry, credible leadership and a common agenda. For the SP, it presents a potential challenge to its social coalition; for the BJP, it could offer an electoral opportunity. Whether this alliance emerges as a genuine third force or merely acts as a spoiler in a bipolar contest will be one of the defining questions.

The writer is a professor, DDU Gorakhpur University