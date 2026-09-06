A report in this newspaper (‘Note on meeting over caste census rewritten after Ministry pushback’, IE, September 3) about the alleged “miscommunication” between the Registrar General of India (RGI) office (which conducts the census) and the Ministry of Social Justice (MoSJ) (which maintains lists of Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes), suggest that the curious case of the caste census just got curiouser. After an abrupt about-turn on this issue before the 2024 elections, the Modi government first postponed the census beyond reasonable limits (doubtless because of the impending delimitation), then unveiled a thinly disguised attempt to sabotage the effort through an “open-ended” question on caste, rather than using drop-down lists along with an “Others” option for unlisted caste names. The excuse given then was that caste lists were not available. It is now clear that this was never true, and that the MoSJ had in fact offered to supply the RGI with the SC and OBC lists. This takes to new heights the attempts made by governments to avoid, prevent or sabotage the caste count. The Congress did it in 2011, and now the BJP is doing it even more blatantly.

Since the 2001 census, every proposal to count caste has attracted immediate and insistent opposition. Different opponents are motivated by different interests, including some who sincerely believe that it is against the larger goal of transcending caste. But the most vocal and effective opposition seems to be inspired by straightforward self-interest, or more appropriately, caste- and class-interests. Of course, those who argue for the caste census are also pursuing interests of some kind, and these too may be related to caste and class. The division of opinion on this question seems to be decided by the overriding perception that the counting of caste is linked to benefits of some kind that governments may potentially provide to particular groups.