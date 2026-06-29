Increasing student intake reduces the time faculty members can devote to research. There is, therefore, no compulsion for ISI to compete with the IITs with respect to the number of students

Written by Arijit Bishnu

A Bill has been drafted by the MoSPI, primarily to change the status of the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) from a registered society to a “body corporate”, and to align it with the IIT/IIM model. A large number of current and former faculty members, employees and alumni of ISI, reputed academicians and civil society members have expressed their dissent. Many – from both within and outside the ISI – have also supported its adoption, like the chairman (R A Mashelkar) and a member (Adil Zainulbhai) of the 4th Review Committee of the ISI, in an article published in these pages (‘To recover lost ground, ISI must look to IITs, IIMs’, IE, June 18). This writer and many ISI faculty members have discussed the views presented by Mashelkar and Zainulbhai (hereafter, M&Z); the relevant points from these discussions have been presented.

M&Z have stated that “… when AI and machine learning are remaking every industry, every government function, every research discipline,” the ISI “is watching from the sidelines”. This is not true. The ISI had established a Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in 2021, which has been conducting research and application projects funded by Google, DRDO, TCS, etc as well as national-level short-term courses and workshops. ISI has been contributing to capacity-building in this domain since it has introduced AI and ML topics in the syllabi of its core courses, M Stat and M Tech. M&Z have opined that ISI’s mandate should formally include AI and allied disciplines. For this, no new “Bill” is required; there is already a provision within the present ISI Act. In 1995, its scope to grant degrees and diplomas was expanded to include “computer science and such other subjects related to statistics”. Surely, AI/ML can be accommodated within this.

M&Z have stated that “ISI admits around 550 to 600 students a year. IITs admit close to 2,500”.