scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable

The problem isn’t that it makes light of suffering. It’s that it tries to be about war when it actually is about fashion or vice-versa

Written by Benita Fernando | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 6:01:46 pm
Titled ‘Portrait of Bravery’, the photoshoot shows the couple against the backdrop of war-torn Ukraine. (Instagram/Olena Zelenska)

In Regarding the Pain of Others (2003), the late Susan Sontag wrote, “War was and still is the most irresistible — and picturesque — news”. That war is picturesque is a thought that many of us find hard to digest. It suggests that we find beauty and therefore pleasure in images of suffering. It’s also what disturbs us about the latest Vogue digital cover, featuring Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska and her husband, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Titled ‘Portrait of Bravery’, the photoshoot shows the couple against the backdrop of war-torn Ukraine. Shot by Annie Leibovitz in July 2022 — well over four months since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began — it has been criticised as a mockery of suffering and war. The story lists Zelenska’s “ecru silk blouse with a black velvet bow” or “chunky white sneakers with yellow and blue detailing, a nod to the Ukrainian flag” or “her hair loose on her shoulders”. Could “Ukraine war chic” be the next big thing on runways this season? The tone is discordant with all that’s happened to Ukrainians since the war began.

In photographs of the couple, Zelenskyy protectively wraps his arm around Zelenska or holds her hand — indicating that his patriotism is nothing less than the love he has for his wife. These have fared better than a solo of Zelenska dressed in a blue coat (much like the robe of the icon of Virgin Mary in St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, considered a protector of the people) with a wrecked airplane at Antonov Airport, with a group of female Ukrainian soldiers. Zelenska’s pain-stricken face, her elegant heroine’s poise and the obvious choreography involved in the positions of the soldiers makes it all seem less like a war zone and more like a still from a war romance.

Explained |Why a Vogue cover created a controversy for Olena Zelenska

Whole generations of painters, poets and photojournalists have turned human suffering into art. The idea that war imagery cannot be beautiful hasn’t held merit for some time now. The history of the camera and war photography are closely intertwined, and some of the most haunting images have come from conflict zones and terror. Take 9/11 or the Vietnam War. Sontag wrote, again in Regarding the Pain of Others, that it was commonplace to think of the gory battlescape as beautiful when it comes to images by artists. “The idea does not sit well when applied to images taken by cameras: To find beauty in war photographs seems heartless. But the landscape of devastation is still a landscape. There is beauty in ruins.”

The problem with the Vogue shoot lies in the element of romanticisation.

In 1940, when Audrey Withers became the editor of British Vogue, she worked with Cecil Beaton and Lee Miller to create some of the most iconic fashion photographs set against the backdrop of the Second World War. Model Elizabeth Cowell in an elegant Digby Morton suit, her back to us, glances at the debris of London’s Middle Temple. The text with Beaton’s photograph read, “…fashion is indestructible and will survive even margarine coupons…You cannot ration a sense of style.” The overall idea was preposterous—that fashion is your ally in war.

Must Read Opinions
Click here for more

Model-turned-war photographer Miller, likewise, shot wartime fashion photographs aimed at escapism and inspiration for Vogue’s largely female readership. Later, in 1942, she was embedded with the American army and her photos of Nazi concentration camps ran in the American edition of Vogue. In one, the body of a dead SS guard floats Ophelia-like in a glistening canal in Dachau. It’s ghastly and yet so beautiful that the final effect is surreal. Miller had voiced her unease in being caught between fashion photography and war photojournalism, between the staged and the documented. It’s a risky space.

It’s the kind of space that the Zelenska photoshoot floats in. It moves haphazardly between the realistic and the romantic. The problem isn’t that it makes light of suffering. It’s that it tries to be about war when it actually is about fashion or vice-versa.

Editorial |Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war

The profile speaks a lot about Zelenska’s work with Ukrainians in the course of this war and her marriage. None of this is evidenced in the photoshoot. Instead, we meet Zelenska propped up with only her husband, devoid of any other characteristic or relationship. If the photoshoot wished to make an icon of the first lady, it should have gone for the documentarian instead of the staged, for the beauty of terror, without making war so palatable. Or, it should have embraced the indestructibility of fashion, and had the first lady as a model of Ukrainian artistry, defiant and unyielding against war rubble.

That Zelenska and the president found time for a photoshoot in the middle of war should not be a criticism, however. World leaders, right from Augustus to Winston Churchill, have historically been adept at the task of self-promotion and propaganda. As social media users, we are no less. We compulsively document the minutiae of our lives and if our lives are lived out in war, then it is war we record.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...

benita.fernando@expressindia.com

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

2

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

3

Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

4

Explained: Why an aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

5

'Guilty until proven innocent’, taxes fund luxury trips, and BJP draws flak

Featured Stories

Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Newsmaker | BJP to rope in another former public servant, Telangana ex-DG...
Newsmaker | BJP to rope in another former public servant, Telangana ex-DG...
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness
Good Luck Jerry review

This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
A Holy Conspiracy review

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging

Indian medical students from China, Ukraine can appear for FMGE, says panel

Indian medical students from China, Ukraine can appear for FMGE, says panel

Renuka Singh gets three quick wickets, Australia struggle
CWG 2022 Day 1 LIVE

Renuka Singh gets three quick wickets, Australia struggle

By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law
PB Mehta writes

By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores
Explained

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores

Suit against Newslaundry: No interim relief for TV Today Network

Suit against Newslaundry: No interim relief for TV Today Network

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
Express Research

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

Premium
Case Study of the week: The impact of social media on young India's mental health
UPSC Essentials

Case Study of the week: The impact of social media on young India's mental health

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement