By Anil Raman

Donald Trump’s decision to accept a ceasefire with Iran is rooted in a calculated domestic agenda, but its consequences stretch far beyond American shores, landing on the fuel prices and trade routes that shape everyday life, including in India. This move demonstrates a classic two-level game where a leader negotiates with a foreign adversary while simultaneously ensuring political stability at home. By opting for a pause, the US president has shown a sensible approach to avoid the sunk-cost trap, refusing to pour more American resources into a conflict where military returns are no longer justified by the mounting political price.

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The entry into this conflict remains a study in strategic overreach. Despite his campaign promises to end “forever wars”, Trump was pulled into the fray by a combination of external persuasion and internal hubris. Reports suggest he was heavily influenced by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who allegedly assured the White House that strikes on Iranian infrastructure would be swift and uncomplicated. This optimism was bolstered by the recent success of Operation Southern Spear, the rapid US-backed removal of the Maduro regime in Venezuela, which seduced the administration into believing that military force could once again serve as a tool for resource acquisition.

This confidence was further fuelled by seemingly low Iranian resistance throughout 2025, as Tehran grappled with internal protests and economic decay. Within the White House, a handpicked inner circle ensured dissenting voices were sidelined in favour of a quest for legacy. Trump appeared driven by the desire to be the president who finally tamed Iran, believing he could secure Iranian oil fields as the US had done in Venezuela. As the 2026 midterm elections draw near, the ceasefire represents a strategic pivot driven by these realities and the urgent need to protect Republican electoral prospects.

A major pillar of the America First doctrine has been the rejection of open-ended foreign entanglements. As the conflict stretched without a definitive victory, a gap emerged between presidential rhetoric and ground reality. The administration’s core support base is largely non-interventionist and felt the strain of a conflict lacking a clear end-state. This tactical retreat is a political necessity to prevent fracture within the Republican voter-base ahead of midterms, where control of Congress hangs in delicate balance.

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The link between Persian Gulf stability and domestic inflation is a lived reality. As tensions flared around the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices surged, translating into a cost-of-living shock for the American voter. In an election cycle, energy prices act as a daily referendum on governmental competence. The ceasefire serves as an emergency intervention to stabilise the domestic economy before the first ballots are cast.

The conflict’s duration highlights a failure of initial assessment. Washington assumed Iran would buckle under a short, high-intensity campaign. When Tehran opted for asymmetric attrition, the administration found itself in a commitment trap. By accepting a ceasefire, Trump avoided doubling down on a failing strategy. Framing the pause as peace through strength, the administration is attempting to convert a strategic stalemate into a declaratory victory.

For the average Indian, this ceasefire carries direct material consequences. India imports approximately 85 per cent of its crude oil, and Persian Gulf instability translates swiftly into disrupted LPG availability, forcing low-income urban workers to absorb higher cooking fuel costs or migrate back to their villages, while hoarding by distributors deepens the shortage further down the supply chain. Beyond energy, millions of Indian workers employed across the Gulf Cooperation Council states find their livelihoods and remittances, a lifeline for families across Kerala, UP, and Bihar, vulnerable to any regional disruption that contracts Gulf economies. Diplomatically, prolonged conflict places New Delhi in an increasingly uncomfortable position, compelled to balance its strategic partnership with the US and Israel against its historically close ties with Iran, a balancing act that grows harder to sustain with each escalation.

Ultimately, this ceasefire was not driven by any change in Iranian behaviour but by the realisation that the war had become an electoral liability. Recent history offers a caution: Trump has walked back major international agreements before, from the Iran nuclear deal to the 2026 Geneva negotiations, whenever they ceased to serve his immediate interests. The stability this ceasefire brings may last only until the next political calculation is made, and India would do well to plan accordingly.

The writer is a research fellow at Takshashila Institute