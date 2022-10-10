Why Kapil Dev is wrong: Mental health is not a first-world problem

There are takeaways for young students from Kapil Dev’s talk at an event organised by a private educational institute. Arguably one of India’s biggest sporting stars, Dev talks of how building character is as important as getting high marks and respecting teachers. He weighs in on how one should be true to oneself and why talent can only blossom if backed by passion and hard work.

However, the short clip doing the rounds on social media does not contain his well-meaning advice to the next generation. In the edited video, which surfaced on Twitter on the eve of World Mental Health Day, the Haryana Hurricane downplays the adverse impact of pressure on mental well-being, be it on the cricket field or the examination hall.

In the viral video, he sounded like someone who lives under a rock. When asked by badminton star Saina Nehwal what it means to be a champion, Kapil put his foot in his mouth.

“I think I had a passion to play… I will change the subject slightly. Today, on TV I hear a lot about players talking about facing so much pressure when playing the IPL. I want to tell them one thing. Don’t play then.”

“What is pressure? If a player has passion, there should not be pressure… this American word ‘pressure’, ‘depression’, I don’t understand these things. I am a farmer and I played to enjoy and in enjoyment, there can’t be pressure”.

He then waded into academics.

“I went to this school and the children in Class XI and Class XII said we face a lot of pressure. I said ok, even you face pressure? They study in air-conditioned schools, parents pay their fees, teachers can’t hit them but they feel the pressure. In my time, what was pressure… teacher used to first hit and then used to ask. Can teachers even touch a student today? I tell them (students) to change this pressure to fun, pressure is a very wrong word.”

Kapil says he looked forward to playing in front of packed crowds instead of letting the stadium pressure get to him as hundreds of students listen to his every word intently as they step into a dog-eat-dog world.

But what the gifted cricketer with the ability to turn around a game with bat and ball forgot is that not everyone is a Kapil Dev. His famous 175, when India was 17 for 5 versus Zimbabwe in the World Cup, is still talked about as an example of nerves of steel. He may have not cracked under pressure but encouraging others, be it the world’s best cricketers or students appearing for exams to bottle up stress, sends out a dangerous message.

In this day and age when mental health is discussed in dressing rooms, locker rooms and in school staff rooms, Kapil’s words are insensitive and not in tune with the times. Seemingly indestructible players like Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes taking breaks to prioritise their well-being, shows pure passion for the game can’t heal a weary mind.

Suffering a panic attack at dawn when sitting on the bathroom floor was Stokes’ nadir, Kohli has admitted to faking intensity when he was down in the dumps. Stepping back, taking a month-long break and not touching a bat during that time has helped Kohli find a better mental space.

By asking modern players to wear passion as an armour day in and day out and telling students to get on with it, Kapil is discouraging them from seeking professional help. Kapil has also ignored the fact that cricket has changed drastically since he hung up his boots. Not only is the schedule more taxing but the scrutiny is unforgiving, thanks to social media.

There is no off-season anymore with three formats being played right around the year. Constantly being on the road — playing, training, travelling — can take its toll both mentally and physically. The big names have set an example by taking time out. But those yet to seal their spots, be it international cricket or T20 leagues, think twice before taking a break lest someone takes their place or they lose out on a lucrative IPL contract at the next auction.

An unqualified Kapil lecturing on depression and mocking psychological stress as a first-world problem is a disservice to those slowly opening up about their mental health. Sportspersons these days also have to deal with the double-edged sword called social media. Most of them have lakhs of followers, a captive market they can tap to endorse products but the fan following cuts both ways. Being trolled after a poor day on the field can give even the most assured of players sleepless nights and affect their peace of mind.

Kapil Dev should be thanking his stars there were no keyboard warriors when he overstayed his welcome in quest of the world record for most Test wickets or when he broke down on national television as match-fixing allegations swirled.

The next time he is on the dias, Kapil should remember to think before talking. For, that is as important as wearing pads before walking out to the middle.

