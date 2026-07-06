In quick succession, the recently formed TVK government in Tamil Nadu has moved the Supreme Court against two judgments of the Madras High Court in litigations initiated by Hindu activists.. The first permitted Hindus to light a lamp on a stone pillar in the famous Thiruparunkundram Murugan temple. The second judgment directs the state government to “ensure that no cow or calf is slaughtered on the eve of Bakrid or on any other day.”

When the state decides to escalate litigation this way, it means that what is at stake is not just some alleged legal infirmity but what it believes represents public interest. The Madras High Court, in the judgment dated May 27, was primarily concerned with the practice of slaughtering cows in unauthorised places on the eve of Bakrid. The Court relied on a 1976 government order (interestingly, found in a Maneka Gandhi book) to hold that a ban on cow slaughter was already imposed by this order in Tamil Nadu. Unlike the lamp-lighting case where Muslims worshipping in a nearby Dargah had objections, there has been nothing to suggest that Muslims who celebrate Bakrid or even representatives of farmers’ or traders’ interests were particularly concerned about the cow slaughter judgment.