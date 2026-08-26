Written by Sharayu Chopade

Far from being just another political gathering, the Chhatron ki Goonj event in Pune turned out to be a genuine opportunity to speak about issues that directly affect ordinary people like me. For the first time, I saw a politician openly raising concerns that impact our daily lives but which are rarely discussed in public. The courage to address uncomfortable truths made the event meaningful and gave me the confidence to attend.

When a man stands up for women, women should not stay behind. For a man to say that women are more intelligent or more powerful than men, regardless of the political damage he may face, takes a lion’s heart. He risks losing votes from those who hold on to a patriarchal mindset, yet he still chooses to speak. Such honesty deserves respect and support.