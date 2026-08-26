Opinion Why I went on stage with Rahul Gandhi
When someone finally creates a platform where the issues of students and women can be discussed openly and without fear, it is important for us to be present, to stand up, and to make our voices heard
Written by Sharayu Chopade
Far from being just another political gathering, the Chhatron ki Goonj event in Pune turned out to be a genuine opportunity to speak about issues that directly affect ordinary people like me. For the first time, I saw a politician openly raising concerns that impact our daily lives but which are rarely discussed in public. The courage to address uncomfortable truths made the event meaningful and gave me the confidence to attend.
When a man stands up for women, women should not stay behind. For a man to say that women are more intelligent or more powerful than men, regardless of the political damage he may face, takes a lion’s heart. He risks losing votes from those who hold on to a patriarchal mindset, yet he still chooses to speak. Such honesty deserves respect and support.
Women are constantly expected to adjust, remain silent, compromise, and accept unfair situations without complaint. Our struggles are frequently dismissed as “normal”, while our voices are ignored. When someone finally creates a platform where these issues can be discussed openly and without fear, I believe it is important for us to be present, to stand up, and to make our voices heard.
Most importantly, I went there because I finally found a platform to speak about the MPSC Drug Inspector paper leak and its impact on my career and my life. I have worked hard for my dreams. I studied for the examination with complete dedication and invested years of effort, time, and money in the hope of building a respectable and stable career. When serious allegations of a paper leak arise, the damage is not limited to a single examination. It shatters the dreams, confidence, hard-earned time, financial resources, and future prospects of thousands of sincere aspirants who placed their faith in the system.
What hurts even more is the growing feeling that this issue is being quietly pushed aside or is not receiving the serious attention it deserves. Aspirants have every right to know what exactly happened, who is responsible, and what concrete steps are being taken to protect the integrity of the examination system. Silence and inaction only deepen the sense of injustice.
I went to Chhatron Ki Goonj because I wanted my voice to be heard. I went there because the MPSC Drug Inspector paper leak issue matters to me personally and affects the lives of many others like me. And I went there because I believe that when something is fundamentally unfair, we must have the courage to speak about it openly.
The writer is a 28-year-old MPSC aspirant who had appeared on stage with Rahul Gandhi and shared her concerns