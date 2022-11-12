Speaking for myself: Why I left my job in academia for a corporate law firm

Written by Megha Mehta

I recently quit my job as a full-time teacher in a premier legal institution and joined a corporate law firm. This choice would appear out of the ordinary, perhaps unethical, to many in the legal fraternity. Corporate jobs are admittedly widely sought after, but there exists a strong narrative in elite law school circles, particularly the public interest-oriented ones, that they undermine one’s social justice credentials.

During my undergraduate degree at a National Law University (NLU), there was a consensus that while it is acceptable to work in a firm for financial reasons, to enjoy doing so was a sign of having sold out.

I am not writing this piece to defend working for law firms. Leaving aside the moral ambiguity associated with representing “evil” companies, other complaints include mundane work, long hours ill-conducive to healthy diet patterns and sleep cycles, and unrealistic expectations from junior associates. This leaves two alternatives for young law students — litigation at a pay that barely covers living expenses or academia. Within academia, becoming a tenured professor is the best way of ensuring career growth and financial stability.

There are many misconceptions about academia that present it as an attractive alternative to law firms and litigation chambers. The work-life balance is admittedly better — I never had to worry about working weekends or cancelled leaves. There is also a perception that academia is a more egalitarian space because you have more freedom to work on public interest causes. As a young student, my first exposure to literature on feminism, socialism, anti-caste thought, and anti-fascism was through my professors. Therefore, I rejected my law firm placement offer and engineered my career trajectory around joining academia based on the hope that I would also be able to inspire young students’ minds.

However, a crucial detail I missed was that being a teacher is fundamentally a care work-based profession. During my undergraduate years, most of the famous academics I was inspired by were conventional savarna intellectuals with multiple post-graduate degrees from Oxbridge and/or Ivy League institutions, many of whom were recipients of prestigious scholarships such as Rhodes and Inlaks. The application criteria for these institutions and scholarships stress the need for publications in peer-reviewed journals and recommendation letters from professors to prove your academic credentials. One must also demonstrate a commitment to “use one’s talents to the full”, “sympathy for and protection of the weak, kindliness, unselfishness and fellowship”, “…to lead, and to take an interest in one’s fellow beings” and other such highfalutin notions in order to demonstrate their eligibility to study abroad. However, to the best of my knowledge, there is no LLM or PhD programme that adequately prepares you for the actual challenges associated with pedagogy, or demands that candidates display potential for the same.

How does one respond to a disinterested classroom, especially in a post-Covid world? How does one not take it personally if students do not show up to class or fail to submit original assignments? How does one respond to accusations that classroom learning is of no relevance in a practice-oriented profession and that academics are not “real lawyers”? How does one come to terms with the fact that students are burnt out by a system that constantly demands perfection from them, and that their failure to engage in class has nothing to do with one’s teaching skills? Full-time academics, especially those residing on campus, are expected to handle students’ mental health crises and their fall-out in the classroom without any prior training. I am not blaming students, but it is difficult to derive job satisfaction in teaching just for the sake of it.

Advertisement

Another issue is that academia, like other care-work professions, faces a “feminisation of labour” problem. Though the majority of professors may be women, the people in charge of decision-making continue to be older, cis-gendered heterosexual men. As a young female professor, I often felt that students took more liberty in speaking casually/rudely with me than they would with older male colleagues. I have also heard stories of male professors stepping on female colleagues in order to assert their dominance when it comes to curriculum design and evaluation. However, like in other professions, women in academia are expected to rein in their frustration and anger and conform to the “cool girl” trope. You must be firm, but not too firm, shrink yourself, keep your mouth shut when required, be easy to please but not appear too eager to please, and so on. Moreover, you do not have the liberty to be as familiar with students as your male peers. The unfortunate incident involving a Kolkata professor being forced to quit when a student discovered her swimsuit photos on social media indicates the dangers of students socialising with their female professors. Therefore, one must slot oneself ito an asexual, mother/sister-coded role so as to avoid appearing as a threat, both to students and colleagues.

At least corporate jobs dangle the prospect of six-figure salaries in order to tempt young adults into sacrificing their prime years. Academia doesn’t offer sufficient material incentives. Though pay scales at public universities are certainly subsistence-level, they aren’t sufficient to recompense for the costs of funding the aforesaid elite foreign educational qualifications. A major reason I chose to opt for a law firm instead of transitioning to a non-teaching job is that I am yet to pay off my Ivy League student loans. Moreover, it is difficult for academics to be re-hired as practitioners, at least in the legal field, without pre-existing references and experience. Committing to a PhD, therefore, essentially means locking oneself out of the non-academic job market.

The hidden costs associated with becoming an academic also explain why Indian academia continues to be the equivalent of an exclusive gymkhana in many ways. Getting your work noticed and validated — on top of the hustle you have to put in across professions — is gatekept based on caste, gender, religion, fluency in English etc. If you are unable to access education from Oxbridge/Ivy League colleges because of your socio-economic circumstances, you will be judged irrespective of how “meritorious” you are relative to their alumni. Young faculty members also do not have any institutionalised mentorship database — the onus is entirely on them to “network”. Finally, your place in the hierarchy will always be uncertain until you acquire a PhD and tenure. Prior to that, you will not enjoy much of a voice in deciding which course you get to teach or access to resources. Naturally, this means that the competition in relation to contract renewal, promotion, and course allotment is as cutthroat as in corporate environments.

Advertisement

Of course, all of this is not to say that I was a perfect teacher and the fault lies solely with the system. In my discussions with fellow professors, many of them acknowledged the challenges I’ve outlined above but insisted that there are moments of respite in the classroom which make it worth the pain. I am willing to admit that perhaps the reason I failed was that I lacked the patience required to enjoy teaching. However, I feel that makes it all the more important that young academics be trained and tested on their ability to impart care and generosity instead of their Google Scholar citation credentials. During my short stint in teaching, I frequently felt like I was trapped in a Kafkaesque limbo between consoling students looking to escape from an oppressive system and enforcing the university administration’s vision of “academic rigour.” A look at current academic policies, at least in legal educational institutions, would indicate that they serve more to foster competitiveness, anxiety and insecurity in students, and the ability to succeed in the corporate job market, than caring for others or a desire to reform society. The rise in protests across NLUs shows the fall-out effect this has had on student-administration relations. If universities wish to retain young academics, it is vital that they ensure that the campus is a space for fostering healthy debate and a sense of community.

The writer is currently a practising lawyer based in Delhi