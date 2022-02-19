Why farm unions must stay out of electoral politics

(Written by Darshan Pal and Harinder Happy)

In the run-up to the assembly elections in Punjab, diverse developments are taking place in political parties as well as civil society.

The year-long farmers’ struggle has strengthened democracy and dissent. The contentious farm laws being repealed was the result of the resilience, determination and sacrifice of farmers and labourers. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) was formed on November 7, 2020, on a common minimum programme of initiating a struggle against the central government’s farm laws. Farm unions across the nation decided to remain “non-political” and did not allow political leaders on the SKM stage. This was a reflection of the frustration of the masses with mainstream political parties.

The farm protests began in Punjab and were led by its farmers. After going back to Punjab, many farm unions announced an electoral-political party, the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM). Some claims made by the SSM are incorrect. While it claims the support of 22 farm unions and all the farmers of the state, as many as 21 unions out of a total of 34 are not part of it, including those with a large cadre base like the BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), BKU (Ekta-Dakaunda), Kirti Kisan Union, BKU (Ekta-Siddhupur), Krantikari Kisan Union, etc.

This decision to enter electoral politics by a section of farm unions is ill-conceived. Surprisingly, the SSM is giving tickets to leaders of political parties against whom they were ranged during the farmers’ protest. The movement was labelled by these leaders as “politically motivated and opposition-sponsored”. The charge did not stick as it was purely a farmers’ movement. Any farmer leader who broke discipline by talking about elections was held to account by the SKM. Being non-political was a major reason for the protest’s success. By opting to fight elections, the SSM has dented farmers’ unity.

Many state governments passed resolutions against the Centre’s farm laws. However, such resolutions are not legally binding. So, even if the SSM does manage to form the government in Punjab, they will not be able to solve the existing crisis. In fact, the state assemblies that did pass resolutions against the farm laws did so after massive protests. The leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) were explaining the benefits of farm laws, and it was only the anger of farmers that forced the party to break its alliance with the BJP.

At a time when there is a need for strong pressure groups at the state as well as national level, it is unwise to enter the electoral process and weaken people’s movements. The anti-people policies of the central government have angered almost every section of society. The farmers’ protest gave a ray of hope and strength to all these movements and people. Some of the farmers’ demands are still pending and there is a need to remain united in this struggle, as well as coordinate with other movements. While some SSM proponents argue that the farm unions, by engaging in the electoral process, can still be a part of people’s movements, they need to understand that elections need a huge amount of resources, time and energy. As was observed during the farmers’ protests, only dedicated, full-time activism can lead to results in the current political scenario.

The past experience of farm union leaders in electoral politics also doesn’t paint a hopeful picture. Union leaders in Punjab like Ajmer Singh Lakhowal and Bhupinder Singh Mann entered electoral politics and were completely rejected by the people. A reason for this failure is the fact that they could not connect to the larger masses and raise their issues. In the process, they lost the support of their own farm union cadres. The SSM’s reach is also limited to farmers and it may suffer a similar fate. Even in the agrarian sector, the SSM seems unable to engage farm labourers, women, rural workers and other important stakeholders.

On the other hand, many farmers who protested against the farm laws under the banner of the SKM were already associated with different political parties. They will be going back to their parties in these elections too. The movement had raised in them an awareness of their rights and the larger political economy. As they return to their old political parties, farmers will be reduced to volunteers who fight with their rivals. The farmers, united in their struggle at Delhi’s borders, are getting divided into political parties in their villages.

What, then, is the way forward for farmers and labourers? The answer is straightforward: Protest for rights and justice. It was not just because of the opposition by political parties or non-BJP state assemblies that the government had to repeal the laws.

Can we say that there is no oppression of adivasis in Jharkhand now that “their Hemant Soren” is CM? Can we say that the tribals of Singur and Nandigram got justice after Mamata Banerjee became CM of Bengal? How sure are we that the problems of Telangana have been resolved after it was made a state and KCR, who was part of the movement for the division of Andhra Pradesh, became its chief minister? A similar critique can be made of Mahendra Tikait, Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Chaduni and many more farm union leaders who tried to experiment with electoral politics. Ultimately, they had to return to the farm unions. This is the time to stay united in the struggles against crony capitalism, neoliberal policies and communalism.

(Pal is president, Krantikari Kisan Union; and Happy is a PhD scholar at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Both are associated with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM))