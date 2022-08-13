scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Why family needs to be at the heart of India’s health system

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the overcrowding of hospitals with anxious patients, the stress on families, desperate for credible advice, brought to the fore the need for family doctors and a resilient primary health system

Written by Sujatha Rao |
August 13, 2022 4:05:23 am
Illustration by C R Sasikumar

Since Independence, India has been striving to establish a comprehensive primary healthcare care system. The Bhore Committee Report of 1946, the Kartar Singh Committee Report of 1973, the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) of 2005 and the Ayushman Bharat Mission of 2019 are significant landmarks in this endeavour. The system today comprises a multi-tiered structure with a 30-bed community health centre operated by four specialists at the block-level and a community worker at the village-level. The services cover 12 diseases/needs.

The NRHM was a game changer. Backed by political imagination and a three-fold increase in budget, the mission set standards for physical infrastructure, human resources and service delivery — the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS). The focused approach resulted in substantial gains — institutional deliveries went up from 41 per cent in 2005 to 89 per cent in 2021, the maternal mortality ratio went down from 407 per one lakh women in 2,000 to 113 per one lakh women in 2021 and the infant mortality ratio reduced from 58/1,000 live births in 2005 to about 28/1,000 live births in 2021. With increased availability of drugs, diagnostics and doctors, the healthcare system’s footfall has registered an impressive improvement in states like Bihar and UP. The embedding of a million foot soldiers in the community is a major achievement.

Also Read |K. Sujatha Rao writes: Healthcare in India is ailing. Here is how to fix it

Despite these efforts, however, less than 10 per cent of the facilities match up to the IPHS. One reason for the deficit is that public spending on healthcare is barely 1.1 per cent of the GDP. The other reason is the wavering political support for primary care. As a result, the primary healthcare system continues to be plagued with gaps and deficiencies and the current facilities serve two to ten times the population they are designed to cater to.

The Covid pandemic once again highlighted the need for an effective primary healthcare system. The overcrowding of hospitals with anxious patients, the utter confusion and the stress on families, desperate for credible advice, brought to the fore the need for family doctors and a resilient primary health system. It is not as if policymakers have been unaware of the need for close-to-home facilities to address everyday healthcare needs. The UK’s GP (general practitioners) system has been a part of the public health discourse in the country for nearly a decade. The barrier has, however, been the lack of understanding of how to transplant this system to India, given the wide differences in the history, culture and conditions of the two countries.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...Premium
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient IndianPremium
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?Premium
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Best of Explained
Click here for more

Kerala seems to have quietly begun the reform process. In 2014, the state set up a pilot in three PHCs under guidance from and help of the Imperial College, London along with support from DFID. The reconstruction process started with the acceptance of the basic but often-ignored fact — the facility design must cater to community needs. This meant assessing the demographic and epidemiological ground realities and acknowledging that the 70-year-old PHC structure did not have the institutional capacity to manage chronic diseases — the deficit had to be plugged urgently because most such diseases last several years and treating them requires a holistic approach.

Also Read |Why a health-food movement is spreading across India

Renaming the facilities as family health centres underlined the centrality of the family in the endeavour. A series of coordinated interventions were made — changing timings, redesigning the centres and equipping them with patient and people-friendly facilities, providing intensive training to the staff to undertake new functions and responsibilities, improving diagnostic facilities, computerising data to make processes paper less, triaging patients for maximum utilisation of doctors time, referral of patients to higher levels of care and ensuring post hospitalisation follow-ups. The PHCs in Kerala provide a wide range of drugs and medical services, including nebuliser treatment for asthma patients. It’s the only state where mobile teams provide palliative care at home. Almost 550 FHCs are functioning in the state.

This comprehensive approach has been enabled by a tripartite partnership between the state’s health department, women’s collectives and community-level bodies. While the local bodies provide the funding, the volunteer base comes from the collectives and the health department delivers the services. Kerala appears to be the only state to revamp its primary healthcare system along the foundational principles of comprehensive primary care — a community-anchored delivery system, a continuum of care, and patient-centred, protocol-driven, evidence-based treatment.

Advertisement
Read in Explained |Healthcare in India: rarely an election issue, despite limited access

The state’s task is, however, not over. Reform needs deepening, and the accountability framework needs to be strengthened. In other words, the doctors, paramedics and frontline workers must be held responsible for the health and well-being of every member of the families that are under their charge, and this responsibility has to be backed by financial and non financial incentives. Such interventions can be particularly useful in reducing the insulin dependence of a diabetic through sound case management and effective counselling on lifestyle changes — proper medications, diet, exercise, and yoga. A proactive primary healthcare system such as this can help early in the diagnosis, reduce hospitalisations and bring down severe morbidity and mortality. Achieving these goals is of immense importance in cash-strapped and low-resource settings, especially because the cost of healthcare escalates threefold, the higher one goes up the care ladder.

But then what Kerala is attempting is not what Bihar, UP or Assam should. Interstate differentials in morbidity patterns are wide and health systems need to be tweaked according to a state’s disease burden. National policy, therefore, needs to be nimble and allow for differential strategies — a single system may not be apt for the entire country. The sooner the Centre accepts the principles of flexibility, decentralisation and provides the space for innovation to states and districts to plan, design and implement primary care in accordance with local needs, the better it would be — the Centre’s role should be limited to measuring outcomes.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

The question is not only about increasing financial resources but resetting the approach and changing the design. We have spent 75 years struggling to have a sound primary healthcare system, one that prevents illness as well as heals. It’s time to speed up the effort.

The writer is former Union health secretary

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 04:05:23 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

4

Shehnaaz Gill misses brother Shehbaz on Raksha Bandhan, celebrates with manager. See here

5

Never Have I Ever season 3 review: Netflix's once-delectable show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Featured Stories

India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable: Family

Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable: Family

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
Opinion

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement