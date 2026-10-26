Israel is going to vote on October 27. Once again, Benjamin Netanyahu is at the centre of the polls. Whether or not he returns as prime minister is what the rest of the world is curious about, and it is the most critical issue for Israelis. The October 7, 2023 terror attacks by Hamas, the inconclusive wars that followed, the growing criticism of Israel across the world, and the corruption charges against Netanyahu – these are all key electoral issues. That Netanyahu is still in the conversation as a major contender is a source of bafflement to many.

Netanyahu became prime minister for the first time in 1996 and has dominated Israel’s domestic politics and foreign policy for the last three decades. So far, he has contested a total of 11 national elections and won six of them. In total, he has served as PM for over 19 years. That is indeed the longest period for a person in that office. The country’s founding prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, served for 13 years. In his long political life, Netanyahu and his party, Likud (an economically right-wing and socially conservative party), did not win a clear majority (61 seats out of 120 seats in the country’s legislature). He has, however, been able to bring together coalitions comprising several smaller parties based on interests, ideology, and political convenience.

Israel is a country of coalition politics. Between 2019 and 2021, Israel went through four national elections because no leader could present a coalition of 61 seats. In the last election of 2022, Likud got 32 seats, and Netanyahu succeeded in forming a coalition of religious, nationalist-centrist, right, or extreme right parties. After the colossal security failure and intelligence lapses on October 7, the government and the PM in particular were seen by many as responsible for the unprecedented attacks: 1,200 dead in less than 24 hours and around 251 taken hostage. Such a tragedy would have ended other political careers, as with Prime Minister Golda Meir when there was a major intelligence failure during the 1973 war or the resignation of the Defence Minister Ariel Sharon for the 10-week siege of Beirut in 1982 that caused a massacre of the Palestinian refugees in Sabra and Shatila by Allied Lebanese Forces (Phalangist) militia members.