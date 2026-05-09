By Siddhant Sarang

India’s educated young are arguably the most climate-informed generation this country has ever produced. They know the IPCC timelines. They track the AQI. They have shared the glacier reels and felt the dread of a Delhi May that now regularly touches 46 degrees. And they have, for the most part, decided that none of this changes how they live. This is not ignorance. The problem is that the system offers them no meaningful way to act.

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The comfortable explanation is hypocrisy: The climate-anxious generation that books flights and buys fast fashion without apparent contradiction. But hypocrisy implies a conscious choice to ignore what one knows. What is actually happening is more depressing: A generation has been given total awareness and almost no power, and has rationally concluded that awareness, by itself, is not a plan.

Consider what the system actually offers a 23-year-old who takes climate seriously. She can carry a tote bag, refuse a straw, or offset her flight, a practice so cosmetically effective and substantively useless that the carbon offset industry has become a minor scandal in Europe. What she cannot do is influence whether India builds more coal plants, whether her city gets a metro line, or whether agriculture policy addresses methane. The individual-action menu is long and the individual-action impact is negligible.

We have built an entire system for expressing climate grief. We have built almost nothing for converting it into political pressure. This is, at its core, a political failure. Climate action, in every country where it has actually happened, has been a political project: Organised, won through elections, legislation, and sustained civic pressure. India’s young voters are not fighting this battle because the political system provides no channel for their care to become leverage. In the 2024 general election, no major national party foregrounded climate as an issue. Climate concern had nowhere to go, so it went back to the Instagram story where it started.

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This is compounded by what social media has done to climate engagement. Platforms optimise for the most alarming content at the highest frequency, which generates anxiety efficiently and action hardly at all. A generation worn down by extinction content since adolescence has not been radicalised — it has been exhausted. There is a clinical term for this: Psychic numbing. The grief is real. It is also, politically, inert.

There is also an equity problem the climate conversation refuses to confront. The young Indian most likely discussing climate change is urban, educated, and among the country’s highest per-capita emitters. The young Indian most immediately devastated by it, the farmer in Vidarbha watching the monsoon fail, the daily-wage worker in a city touching lethal heat indices in May, is often not in this conversation at all. When climate awareness is concentrated in a class with the most to lose from disrupting consumption, the politics it produces will tend toward the aesthetic.

The last decade of climate communication has produced a population more informed and no more powerful than before. Information without political agency is not the precursor to change but a substitute for it. The path out runs through institutions, not aesthetics; elections, not reels.

A generation that can cite the IPCC’s sixth assessment report but cannot name its ward councillor has not yet begun to fight. That, more than the doomscrolling and the despair, is the real measure of where India’s climate politics stands.

The writer works at the Quality Council of India. Views are personal