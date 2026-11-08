Why Atal Bihari Vajpayee government dropped a terror law clause

The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), comprising 21 publishers, including The Indian Express, has approached the Supreme Court and challenged the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, and the accompanying Rules, 2025, arguing the law could compromise investigative journalism and expose journalists’ confidential sources. This harks back to the Prevention of Terrorism Ordinance (POTO) during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s NDA government. At the time, media organisations and the Opposition successfully pressed for the removal of one of its controversial provisions. The core issue was the same — a tension between national security/data protection laws and the confidentiality of journalists’ sources.

This time, media companies received assurances from the Centre in an August 2026 meeting that the law would protect press freedom. But the lack of a written carve-out for journalists, as in the European Union, Singapore and Britain, was alarming, the DNPA said in the Supreme Court. A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice Surya Kant has issued a notice, seeking a stay on the challenged provisions of the DPDP Act, 2023, and DPDP Rules, 2025. The bench has listed the matter for November 17.

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The Prevention of Terrorism Ordinance (POTO) arrived in 2001, as TADA, an earlier law enacted with a similar purpose, lapsed in 1995. It came amid growing terrorist activities — Chittisinghpura, March 20, 2000; Red Fort, December 22, 2000; Kishtwar, May-August 2001; and Jammu-Kashmir assembly, October 1, 2001). POTO was approved by the Cabinet on October 16, 2001, and promulgated on October 24, 2001. Under Clause 3(8) of the ordinance, any person who, without reasonable cause, failed to disclose to the police any information they knew or believed could materially assist in preventing a terrorist act or apprehending a suspect could face imprisonment of up to one year, or a fine, or both. With no exemption for media personnel, the provision raised concerns that journalists could be compelled to disclose information and reveal confidential sources.

Facing protests, the Cabinet decided on December 29, 2001, to omit Clause 3(8) while re-promulgating POTO with amendments. The bill was then passed in the Lok Sabha on March 18, 2002, but was rejected in the Rajya Sabha on March 21, 2002. It was an embarrassment for the Vajpayee government.

Adamant on passing the Bill, the Vajpayee government convened a Joint Sitting of Parliament under Article 108 of Constitution of India on March 26, 2002. It was only the third such occasion since Independence — after the Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961 and the Banking Services Commission (Repeal) Act of 1978. In the Joint Sitting, TDP leader K Yerran Naidu said his party had suggested amendments to POTO, and the Cabinet had accepted them, following which the TDP had supported the Bill “to protect fundamental rights while combating terrorism”. LK Advani declared, “Terrorism and more particularly, State-sponsored, cross-border terrorism is a kind of war… We cannot score a decisive victory against terrorism unless special laws of this kind are enacted.” Manohar Joshi of the Shiv Sena said that if terrorists were to be stopped, the Home Minister must be given stricter weapons, and that opposition to the law risked national security.

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The Opposition, however, demanded the removal of Clause 14, which empowered investigating officers, with prior written approval from an officer of at least the Superintendent of Police rank, to ask individuals and organisations to furnish information — failure to do which carried a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment. Leader of the Opposition Sonia Gandhi warned that the law would create “a separate system of legal procedures, of evidence and of courts… It will not be a system of justice; it will be a system of injustice repugnant to the fundamentals of democracy. POTO poses a larger threat to the freedom of ordinary people than to terrorists.” A night-long debate, however, ended in the Bill’s passage, 425 votes to 296, and it became law. President KR Narayanan gave it assent on March 28, 2002.

Nearly 11,000, according to an estimate, had been booked under POTA before it was repealed by the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. After assuming power in June 2004, it promulgated the Prevention of Terrorism (Repeal) Ordinance, 2004. Subsequently, the Prevention of Terrorism (Repeal) Act, 2004, received President APJ Abdul Kalam’s assent. The law was deemed to have come into force retrospectively from the date of the old ordinance.

The writer is Senior Associate Editor, The Indian Express