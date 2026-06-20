Indian children have never had more screens competing for their attention. Yet in the world’s most prolific film-producing nation, few movies are made specifically for them. Paradoxically, children are everywhere in Indian cinema — as symbols of innocence, subjects of anxiety, or catalysts for adult transformation. But much rarer are films that allow children to be protagonists of their own stories, with their own ways of seeing the world.

The neglect is not historical. In 1955, eight years after Independence, the Children’s Film Society, India (CFSI) was launched. The first film it produced, Jaldeep (1956), won the Best Children’s Film prize at the Venice Film Festival in 1957. Over the next decades, it produced more than 250 films, documentaries, animation and puppet films in Indian languages, while organising subsidised screenings across the country. A young republic, struggling with food shortages and with industrial ambitions, found the bandwidth to worry about what its children watched. Strikingly, some of India’s finest filmmakers chose to make them. Satyajit Ray’s Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, Sai Paranjpye’s Jadu Ka Shankh, and later films like Halo, The Blue Umbrella, Makdee, I Am Kalam and Stanley Ka Dabba treated children as audiences worthy of complexity and artistic ambition.