When something becomes easier to achieve, it becomes harder to opt out of.

India may BE on the verge of a shift that begins in the pharmacy but does not end there. With patents on semaglutide-based drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy having expired, cheaper generic versions are expected to enter the market. Developed for diabetes and now widely used for weight loss, these drugs have already begun to reshape body cultures. In India, their impact could extend far beyond health, into how bodies are valued, perceived and normalised.

At first glance, this appears to be a welcome development. India faces a rising burden of lifestyle diseases, including obesity and diabetes, and more accessible treatments could improve health outcomes for many. But these drugs will not remain confined to clinical use. They will inevitably move into the realm of aspiration. What is at stake is not simply weight loss, but the meaning attached to it.