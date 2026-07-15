Artist Jamini Roy illustrates a scene from the Indian epic, Ramayana. Renowned for his folk-inspired art, his paintings often featured mythological and religious themes in a simplified, folk style. This painting portrays Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshman in a chariot or rath, with Lord Rama on the horse, Sita in a central seated position resembling a bride, and Lakshman standing at the end as a protector. This classic representation portrays the trio during their exile. (Source: Galleria VSB)

Civilisations do not lose their gods in a single afternoon. They lose them gradually, through conquest, conversion, reinterpretation, forgetfulness, and sometimes through the quiet transfer of sacred stories into museums and classrooms. This is why the contrast between Greek and Indian mythology is so fascinating. The Greek gods still dazzle the imagination. Yet for most modern Greeks, they are no longer objects of devotion. In India, by contrast, the figures of the epics and Puranas still shape worship, festivals, ethics, family life and public memory.

This is not because Indian myths are “truer” than Greek myths, or because Greek myths are less profound. Greek mythology gave the world some of its most enduring reflections on fate, pride, suffering and moral blindness. Antigone, Oedipus, Prometheus and Odysseus remain permanent inhabitants of the human mind. But the religious world that sustained them was broken. With the Christianisation of the Roman Empire, pagan sacrifice and temple worship were formally restricted and then proscribed. The old gods survived, but largely as culture. They became a great inheritance, no longer a living faith.