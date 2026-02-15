By Aarushee Shukla & Anshu Kumari

At 5 am, Richa is wide awake. By 6, the house is clean, the floors are mopped, and tea is brewed for everyone. By 8, lunch is slow-cooked on a wood fire, three or four dishes, the gas cylinder saved for when guests arrive. By 9.30, after bathing and praying and feeding everyone in the family, she finally eats. Last, just like clockwork. Richa doesn’t complain about this order. She calls it a rule that needs to be followed.

Richa is not the woman we are usually taught to pity. She is, by every contemporary policy metric, an empowered woman. For the past 10 years, she has been part of a self-help group that gives her access to a revolving fund: small loans, low interest, no moneylender. Three years ago, she also became a beneficiary of the Jal Jeevan Hariyali project, under which the Bihar government granted her and six other women legal rights over a pond for five years without any rent. They cultivate fish, sell them in the market, deposit earnings within their fish producer group account called ‘Shakti Jeevika Mahila Fish Producer Group’, and receive their share. Richa says with immense pride, as she should, that there is more dignity in her household now. She takes the names of different cities she has traveled to as part of her official work outside of her village. She talks highly of her connections and networks she has built with women and how she is on top of all the information. She is paying for her children’s education and coaching and shares how she is consulted in family decisions now. And yet, she eats last.

This is a story of what empowerment in India quietly stops. In a recent column in The Indian Express, Pratap Bhanu Mehta argues that equality is not merely a moral aspiration but a structural necessity. High inequality, he writes, corrodes social trust, weakens growth, entrenches privilege, and reproduces deprivation. Capital does not simply reward talent; it also reflects historical exclusion.

Richa’s life experience, at first glance, tended to vindicate this argument. Once she gets access to capital, her life circumstances change drastically. With a steady income, her household began to take her seriously. But being consulted for decisions is not the same as having the power to make decisions, and bringing money to the table is not the same as having the free will and capacity to spend it. Because when Richa finishes all the housework and cooking for the entire family, all by herself, she still waits and eats at last.

What her story reveals is not a contradiction to Mehta’s argument but an exposure of its limitations. Redistribution of capital can undeniably alter women’s relations to the market and the state, but it does not automatically alter their relationship to the home.

Food is not incidental here. Feminist scholars have long argued that food allocation is one of the most significant expressions of hierarchy inside households.

When asked if it bothers her that she eats after everyone else, Richa responds with confusion in her voice — “It’s a rule.” A rule so naturalised that it is no longer questioned or considered negotiable. This is where the language of empowerment begins to falter.

For policymakers, Richa’s life is a success story; for economists, it demonstrates the returns to asset ownership. For feminists, however, it poses an uncomfortable question: What kind of empowerment leaves household hierarchies untouched? The answer is not to dismiss schemes. Richa herself says life is better. Our ask is that we should refuse to romanticise this improvement as ultimate liberation. Because empowerment that does not problematise who eats first is empowerment with strings attached. If equality is social trust, as Mehta suggests, then trust must begin where labour is most taken for granted, not in the pond, but at the dining table.

Aarushee is a PhD scholar at JNU and Anshu is a gender consultant

National Editor Shalini Langer curates the fortnightly ‘She Said’ column