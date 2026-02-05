Ever since I undertook the stimulating — but often incomprehensible — tasks necessary before one considers oneself an actor, I’d dream of the day when I understood enough about it to share with those younger than me and who, like me, lacked guidance. For the last 40-odd years, some of the most joyous and educational experiences relating to my work have been with students, at various institutions and even privately. I have tried to participate in their growth, often without success, but never without joy. The job of trying to get across to a class of dreamers and often reluctant learners has over the years tempered my natural impatience somewhat. I have made many mistakes along the way, but I can say without qualification that I have gained more by working with students than I have from any teacher of acting.

The Jashn-e-Urdu organised by the Urdu department of Mumbai University for February 1, from which I was disinvited at the last moment, was an event I was greatly looking forward to because it meant interacting with students. The university, after informing me that I needn’t attend (on the night of January 31, and giving no reason for it, forget an apology) obviously considered this not insulting enough. So they decided to rub a little salt in by announcing to the audience that I had refused to be there.