For years, Big Tech has leaned on the legal fig leaf that clicking “I Agree” equals meaningful consent. But consent requires choice, and choice requires alternatives. The Supreme Court is now questioning whether consent under conditions of market dominance is truly voluntary. In its hearings on Meta-WhatsApp, the Court has suggested that the extraction of user data may resemble theft rather than voluntary exchange, and that market dominance can turn consent into coercion.

India is one of WhatsApp’s largest markets. The app is free, but it monetises people’s personal and behavioural data for targeted advertising and profiling. Even if messages are end-to-end encrypted, WhatsApp collects metadata — who users communicate with, how often, from which device, and approximate location. It may also gather device details, contact lists (if permitted), and transactional data through WhatsApp Business. When integrated with Meta’s wider ecosystem, this data can reveal more than actual messages themselves. In the digital age, metadata is not trivial; it maps every aspect of citizens’ lives.

In 2021, WhatsApp introduced a take-it-or-leave-it privacy update for users, expanding data sharing with its parent company, Meta. But WhatsApp is not just a messaging tool; it is infrastructure. Businesses run on it. Families depend on it. Essential services and government communications rely on it. As Chief Justice Surya Kant bluntly put it, to opt out is opting out of the country.

The 2021 update quickly caught the eye of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which described WhatsApp as India’s digital “town square”, meaning that meaningful consent doesn’t exist. The CCI also noted a stark inequality. Indian users are treated differently from European users, who enjoy stronger data protections under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), including the right to delete information. Viewing the update as exploitative, the Commission imposed a Rs 213.14 crore penalty and barred WhatsApp from sharing user data with its affiliates for advertising for five years. On appeal, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) decision lifted the five-year ban, but the penalty stood.

Both Meta and the CCI have now taken the matter to the Supreme Court, turning the dispute into a landmark test of digital rights.

So far, the Court has taken a hard stance against the Big Tech giant, orally demanding an affidavit assuring no Indian user’s personal data will be shared. The Bench warned that if WhatsApp fails to file this undertaking, its appeals could be dismissed. Taking a strict view, Justice Surya Kant stated, “Follow India’s Constitution or leave”.

It appears that the top judge was invoking the constitutional right to privacy, recognised for the first time in K S Puttaswamy vs Union of India (2017). Yet in the digital era, can individuals truly control their own information? Can they decide, freely and meaningfully, what they share and with whom? That is the essence of privacy, and it is being strained not only by corporate behemoths but also by the state.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act) was meant to protect this autonomy, but it falls short. India’s first data protection law, enacted nearly three decades after the internet became mainstream here, was rushed through Parliament, sparking alarm. For a law that touches every Indian’s digital life, the parliamentary process was astonishingly brief. The Bill was discussed for less than an hour in each House, and in the Lok Sabha, only nine MPs spoke before it was passed.

The content of the law is equally worrying. It changes the Right to Information (RTI) Act by removing the “public interest” safeguard. Previously, officials’ personal information could be disclosed if it served the public interest, for e.g. in exposing corruption. The new law makes it harder to access such information. Journalists have noted that requiring consent from people under investigation makes reporting on corruption or misuse of public funds nearly impossible.

There are also worries about sweeping discretionary powers the government now holds under the Act. Government agencies can be exempted from rules that apply to everyone else, giving the state access and control over personal data. With WhatsApp accused of “theft” of user data, the DPDP Act does little to reassure that the state itself will respect privacy.

As a result, last week, the Supreme Court heard multiple preliminary petitions challenging the DPDP Act as unconstitutional.

In many ways, the WhatsApp and DPDP cases together form a stress test for Indian constitutionalism in the digital age. They force a reckoning: Do citizens control their data, or does their data control them? Can citizens’ rights survive the twin pressures of corporate dominance and state power? More than ever, the Court must define what privacy truly means and how it functions when our online lives are inseparable from our offline lives. The judgments will shape not just data governance, but the balance of power between the individual and the institutions that govern them.

Vahanvaty writes on constitutional debates and Indian politics. She is the author of The Fearless Judge: Life and Times of Justice AM Ahmadi