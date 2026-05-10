By Sangeeta Kampani

In conversations on women’s progress, numbers often lead while meaning trails behind. Before asking how much progress has been made, we must ask what, exactly, we are measuring — and whether our words are equal to the lives they seek to describe. In cities like Delhi, where women’s educational attainment has steadily risen, the persistent gap between education and employment offers a telling contradiction — one that exposes the limits of how we read progress.

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Consider the ease with which we invoke the term “independent”. It appears definitive, even celebratory. On closer scrutiny, however, it is less a destination than a comparison. A woman is often described as independent not in absolute terms, but in relation to others who are more constrained — more homebound, more economically deprived, less visible in the public sphere. The label does not capture autonomy so much as it ranks positions along a continuum of constraint. It is, in this sense, a trouser-term: tailored and presentable, but cut from the fabric of relativity.

This relativity is not merely semantic; it shapes how success is recorded and rewarded. When independence is framed comparatively, even modest shifts can appear significant. A woman entering the workforce may be counted as a marker of empowerment, regardless of the conditions under which she works or the degree of control she exercises over her earnings.

This ambiguity has consequences for policy design and evaluation. We rely on indicators such as income, mobility, and participation in decision-making, treating them as markers of empowerment. They matter, but they are, at best, partial proxies. Income does not necessarily imply control over earnings; mobility may coexist with surveillance or limited choice; participation in decisions may mask deeper asymmetries of power. The metrics register movement, but not always a shift in the structures that shape that movement.

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The limits of these measures are evident in the widely noted gap between education and employment for women in Delhi. Even as educational attainment has improved, this has not translated into commensurate workforce participation. Such divergence unsettles linear assumptions of progress. It suggests that while capabilities may expand, the ability to exercise them remains mediated by social norms, safety concerns, care responsibilities, and structural barriers in the labour market. Measuring education alone, therefore, risks overstating empowerment.

This gap also invites a deeper question about what we consider an “outcome”. Is it the acquisition of skills and credentials, or the capacity to deploy them in ways that alter one’s life choices? If a woman is educated but unable to work due to constraints within the household or the absence of safe and dignified employment opportunities, can we reasonably claim success?

If outcomes are to be meaningful, they must move beyond surface indicators to capture substantive freedoms: the ability to make choices without coercion, to access and control resources, and to act without fear of sanction. This requires attention not only to what women do, but to the conditions under which they do it — whether choices are real or merely nominal, whether participation is enabled or negotiated within narrow bounds.

Such an approach calls for a more layered methodology, one that combines quantitative measures with qualitative insights into norms, relationships, and intra-household dynamics. Numbers are indispensable, but they must be read with humility — aware of what they illuminate and what they leave in shadow. For in the end, what we measure shapes what we see — and what we miss.

The writer retired as Commissioner of Income Tax, Delhi Editor (Planning & Projects) Shalini Langer curates the fortnightly‘She Said’ column