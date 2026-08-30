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What two gramophones tell us about Vande Mataram

Between the monumental 1938 recording and the 1950 statement lies another, little-noticed gramophone record. The six  stanza became four, pressed on a 10-inch HMV record.

Vande Mataram, Indian National Congress, Congress Working Committee, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, national anthem row, Vande Mataram national anthem, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs(Left) The 1938 gramophone label; the one that came out later
5 min readAug 30, 2026 06:36 AM IST First published on: Aug 30, 2026 at 06:30 AM IST

By Akhilesh Jha

Haripura was not merely another annual gathering of the Indian National Congress. In early 1938, Congress assembled there in Gujarat for its 51st Annual Session after the Congress Working Committee meeting in Calcutta in October 1937. And in those intervening months, much had changed in the way Vande Mataram was to be seen, heard and presented.

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