What the recent violent incidents within CAPF battalions reveal

The recent killing of four personnel of the 50th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) by one of their colleagues, Constable Reetesh Ranjan, at their camp in Maraiguda Lingalapalli village of Sukma district of Chhattisgarh has once again highlighted the need for an overhaul of the grievances redressal mechanism in the force. The constable, who was to take the post at 4 am on November 8, got ready and began firing at his sleeping colleagues around 3.30 am, seriously injuring seven of them. After he had emptied the magazine, he was overpowered by other personnel in the barrack.

Of the seven injured, four succumbed to their injuries while the remaining have been admitted to a hospital. Preliminary reports and a video recording indicate that the constable was irked by certain jokes targeting him and his wife. Two personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) were killed at Khagrachari post in Gomati district of Tripura on September 24 when a constable turned his gun on a head constable, killing him on the spot. The constable was then shot by another constable, when he trained his gun on a sub-inspector.

As many as 18 deaths due to incidents of fratricide in CRPF alone have been reported in the last four years. Coupled with a growing number of suicides, the conclusion drawn is that the personnel are on a short fuse that only needs a trigger. As many as 29 CRPF personnel committed suicide in 2016. The figure rose to 38 during the following two years. In 2019, 43 personnel committed suicide with the figure touching 60 last year.

Brainstorming sessions held by senior officers in the past have resulted in decisions that have, to some extent, helped ameliorate the situation. While yoga was introduced in almost all the battalions over a decade back, it has had little effect. Mobile numbers of senior officers are prominently displayed in recreation rooms and messes of the men, allowing them access for airing their grievances directly to senior officers. Personnel are even allowed to seek personal interviews with senior officers to explain their problems and seek redressal.

There can be no denying that stress has contributed to the escalation of fratricide and suicide cases in Central Armed Police Forces. While CRPF officials attribute the recent incident in Sukma to “emotional stress” leading to “sudden psychological disbalance”, the reasons for such stress call for a thorough study and remedial action. Large number of vacancies in the forces make it difficult for supervisory officers to send men on leave even twice a year. Any effort to increase leave entitlement of the CAPFs is turned down on the plea that they are civilian forces and are to be governed by the relevant rules. Defence personnel are entitled to 60 days of annual leave, apart from 30 days casual leave, while CAPF personnel are entitled to only 15 days casual leave, apart from 60 days earned leave. Before the strike by CAPF personnel in 1979, they were entitled to just 34 days of earned leave.

Frequent changes of company commanders and even company second in command (inspector) have adverse impacts on cohesiveness, which is essential for maintaining high morale. Though it is ideal to have both in every company, one of them always has to be necessarily present. Incidents of fragging were very rare until a few decades back because of the bond that existed between the supervisory officers and the men. Vacancies then were minimal.

The vacancies in CAPFs were nearly a lakh as of January 1, 2019, which shot up to 1,27,120 on January 1, 2020, with CRPF alone having nearly 25,000 vacant posts, including 550 for gazetted officers (GOs). BSF had 27,423 vacancies including 487 for GOs. Such large-scale vacancies also affect the smooth functioning of the organisations.

The post of one subedar major (SM) is sanctioned in all battalions and institutions. This is a very important post which, in recent years, has not been fully used. The SM keeps the battalion commanders in touch with the pulse of the men on various issues, the most important being the morale of men of the unit. This post needs to be activated to avert such incidents. Though the CRPF rules provide for the granting of the honorary company commander (now assistant commandant) posts to exceptionally deserving subedars/SMs, this perhaps has never been implemented. Conferment of such honorary ranks who do not make it to the posts of regular assistant commandants will boost their morale.

Over a decade ago, the battalions moved as one cohesive unit from one place to another. These days, a third of the personnel of a battalion is transferred out, adversely impacting the bonding. The personnel are expected to adjust themselves frequently in a new environment and cultivate a new set of friends to share their woes and joy. Restoration of the system of posting personnel in a battalion until they attain the rank of sub-inspectors would instil a sense of belonging. In their wisdom, senior officers of yore decided to end the moving of battalions in the pursuit of economy. But economising cannot be at the cost of morale.

The CRPF has introduced the concept of holding “chaupals” where the personnel will be free to air their grievances in informal settings with senior officers. This is a creditable step. However, not many may open up in the presence of their colleagues, who may later use those disclosures to mock them. Complete privacy should be ensured when personnel meet their senior officers, so that they can come out with their domestic problems candidly.

Losing lives in incidents of fratricide is deplorable and all steps should be taken to arrest repeat of such incidents.

The writer is a former inspector general of police, CRPF