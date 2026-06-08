The concept of human dignity mediates and negotiates all rights. It encourages a closely and widely woven network of recognition and democratic inclusion. It is in this context that the encyclical of Pope Leo XIV, titled Magnifica Humanitas, becomes significant and worthy of debate. The crucial message of the encyclical is that governments should “regulate AI companies, protect workers who are displaced by AI, and ensure humans retain oversight of autonomous weapons”. “The primary choice is not between a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to technology,” the Pope writes, “but rather between constructing Babel or rebuilding Jerusalem”.

As Anna Rowlands, theologian at Durham University, says, the encyclical challenges society to reflect on questions such as, ‘What do we think human life is?… What vision and goal are we aiming for in our humanity and in our lives together?’” The Pope’s answer is “a rather beautiful vision of a civilisation of love”. The encyclical “urges humanity to recover a shared moral imagination, especially a way of seeing one another and the world that recognises the inherent value of the human person”.