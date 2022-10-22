What Suraj Yengde gets wrong and why Mohan Bhagwat’s words do matter

Written by Ashwin Pantula

Suraj Yengde’s article ‘Why Mohan Bhagwat’s words ring hollow’ (IE, October 16) serves as a sobering reminder of the dubious aims of the supporters of Hindutva. It rightly places this latest virtue-signalling episode within the context of the larger right-wing agenda of normalising, and even glorifying, inequality and discrimination. The article also brings to mind the adage “actions speak louder than words”. The RSS’s actions over the past 97 years make it abundantly clear that the organisation has no interest whatsoever in working towards the elimination of caste.

Yengde’s conceptualisation of what it means to get rid of caste is, however, concerning. According to him, to get rid of caste is, among other things, “to have a pang of moral guilt about the wrongs whose result has paved generously for the comforts of those on the top”. How chronic or acute are these pangs supposed to be? And who is “on the top”? Presumably, it is Brahmins and if so, why leave out the crores of other savarnas? What good have they done to deserve this charity? Or even all the locally dominant Bahujans who continue to perpetrate comparably horrifying forms of atrocities in their fiefdoms?

The question we need to ask ourselves is this: Do rebellions and revolutions have to be founded upon guilt? What direction can such guilt-ridden minds take except blind, causeless rebellion? Guilt can, at best, trigger meaningful episodic activism. At its worst, it turns potential revolutionaries into petty criminals. Pick up the work of any revolutionary — the Buddha to Ravidas, the Phules to Ambedkar — and you will find that their thoughts transcended guilt or resentment. They built their movements not upon anger, but upon hope. One may understandably demand remorse from oppressors, but to expect crores of people to consciously agree to carry the guilt of their casteist ancestors is inviting disappointment.

Next, Yengde’s location of Bhagwat’s latest statement in the intra-Brahmin rivalry and conflicts is confusing, to say the least. First, one has to consciously overlook the “castelessness” within the super-brahminical RSS top to characterise such statements as outbursts coming from “intra-Brahmin rivalry and conflicts”. Second, there is not even an attempt at an ontological explanation of how these rivalries and conflicts lead to such outbursts. Third, assuming Yengde is right about the origins of the statement, what are we to do with it? Are such statements to be dismissed as mere reactionary byproducts of the bitterness such rivalries engender? Or do we continue to give them serious thought like Yengde does, possibly because they are a part of a (sociologically relevant) debate on caste and purity?

Yengde also seems to have a problem with Bhagwat’s presumed choice of audience; “thread-bearing, ritual-believing Hindus who exercise caste in everyday life”, in his words. As a precursor to denigrating this audience, Yengde ought to have laid threadbare how non-Hindus have managed not to exercise caste in everyday life. As a staunch anti-caste advocate raised in a typical Hindu household, I am interested in knowing the intentional actions taken by non-Hindus to get rid of the never-ending (and needlessly glorified) guilt of benefitting from casteism. Or is it that non-Hindus are born with special upward-looking glasses that allow them to climb up without looking down on the backs that inevitably form the rungs of the social ladder of a casteist society? Put differently, how does a ritual-believing Hindu wash away her original sin?

Finally, Hitler did not go to bed thinking he was the worst person of the millennium. Nor do the leaders of the RSS, whether it’s Balasaheb Deoras or Bhagwat. More accurate speculation is that the latter thinks of himself as an avatar of Krishna who was put on earth to take India back to its “glorious past”. It is likely that a sizable chunk of his followers also sees him this way. Thus, when the leader of an organisation that was variously described by Ambedkar as a dangerous association and a reactionary party, champions, albeit with pernicious motives, the annihilation of the caste system, more than anything else, one can be excused for feeling a sense of relief.

Imagine the consequences of Bhagwat speaking the usual language of the oppressors: “Caste was a good system which has been corrupted over time. We need to revive it in its older, purer form, rather than unnecessarily trying to destroy it.” Yengde is more aware that words matter than most of us. He reminds us of Bhagwat’s reference to Dalits as “these classes” at the 2012 Idea Exchange. He carefully chooses the words “naïve species” to convey the contempt casteist people hold for Dalits. Yet, when Bhagwat makes a public statement accepting the mistakes of his ancestors, why are we suddenly being invited to forget all about this power of words? I hope Yengde can answer some of these questions.

The writer is an advocate practising in New Delhi and Mumbai