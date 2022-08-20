scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

What India@75 owes Rajiv Gandhi

From Panchayati Raj to youth empowerment and technology revolution, Rajiv Gandhi laid many foundations in his short tenure

Rajiv Gandhi, Former Prime minister, technology revolution, youth development program, Droupadi Murmu, Panchayati Raj Institutions, youth empowerment and technology revolution, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current Affairsbhupunder singh hooda, indian express editorial, indian express opinionPrime Minister Rajiv Gandhi addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, Delhi on August 15, 1989 on the 42nd anniversary of Independence. (Express archive photo)

Rajiv Gandhi was not an ordinary leader. At the age of 40, he became the youngest Prime Minister of India, blessed with the ability to recognise our challenges and opportunities as a nation. In just seven years, from 1984 to 1991, he left an indelible mark on us as a nation.

Recently, the entire nation celebrated the election of Droupadi Murmu as India’s first tribal woman President. The credit for this goes to Rajiv Gandhi’s vision. He dreamt of decentralising power by giving constitutional status to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). President Murmu started her political journey as a councillor from Rairangpur in Odisha. The seat was reserved for tribal women. Today, she has risen to the highest position in the country.

Rajivji was of the view that a participative and democratic system of government would unleash enormous energy and bring a revolutionary change in the status of the marginalised sections of society. The Panchayati Raj and Nagar Palika Bills were watershed moments in our collective efforts toward inclusive political growth. Their architect was Rajivji, who also gave a boost to faster delivery of justice through Lok Adalats.

The task to empower people through PRIs was not easy but he did not give up. Aware of the rampant corruption in the country — he had famously said that of every rupee spent by the government, only 15 paisa reaches the intended beneficiary — Rajivji introduced the 64th Constitutional Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha in 1989, which provided for local-self governance. The Lower House passed the Bill but it was defeated in the Rajya Sabha. Determined to empower people at the grass roots, he incorporated the point of empowering PRIs in the Congress manifesto for the 1991 Lok Sabha elections. I was a Lok Sabha MP when his dream was fulfilled with Parliament enacting the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendment Acts. These Acts paved the way for reserving seats for women in panchayats, three-tier panchayats and municipalities in rural and urban areas. Decision-making and financial powers were devolved to these institutions.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lor...Premium
UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lor...
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...Premium
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...Premium
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Explained: The CBI’s Delhi excise casePremium
Explained: The CBI’s Delhi excise case

Even his political opponents agree that Rajivji was a modern leader and receptive to ideas. He could foresee the need for technological modernisation and upgradation for higher productivity, transparency and rapid advancement for social justice. The idea of “Vigyan Gaon Ki Aur” was close to his heart. He championed the cause of aligning technology with agriculture and set up technology missions in various fields including telecommunications, oil seeds and combating illiteracy. Rajivji brought the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms under the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) — this was a watershed moment in the endeavour to improve administrative efficiency in the country.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

To check political degeneration, he brought the Constitution (52nd Amendment) Act, 1985, popularly known as the anti-defection law. Imagine the kind of horse-trading of MLAs and MPs that would have been happening if we did not have the anti-defection law. The voting age was lowered from 21 to 18. Rajivji was unequivocal in asserting that the youth should be empowered, educated and skilled to build a social order premised on equality, justice and liberty.

He was equally concerned about the need for cultural synergy to promote brotherhood, tolerance and the spirit of co-existence. This was reflected in his government’s education policy. Seven zonal cultural centres were set up to protect and promote our cultural diversity. The Rajiv Gandhi government established the Ministry of Human Resource Development in 1985 to modernise and expand higher education programmes. Can one forget his monumental contribution to the education of our children through the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, free residential schools for providing excellent quality education to talented children in rural areas? I can proudly state that the first Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in the country was opened in a village in Jhajjar district, a part of my parliamentary constituency. Currently, there are about 660 JNVs in the country, which need to be expanded to make India truly resilient and inclusive.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

I worked closely with Rajivji. He emphasised the importance of morality in public life — all this through consent, conciliation, participation and persuasion. He was a determined peacemaker and worked hard to put an end to the turmoil in Punjab, Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland and Kashmir.

An atmanirbhar India was Rajivji’s ultimate goal. He once said, “India is an old country but a young nation and like the young everywhere, we are impatient. I am impatient, and have a dream. I dream of an India — strong, independent, self-reliant and in the front rank of the nations of the world in the service of mankind.”
India at 75 owes a lot to the leadership of Rajivji. His concept of good governance is reflected in the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By following his ideals, we can build an India where every one is cared for, without discrimination. A happier, healthier, inclusive and prosperous India would be an apt tribute to him.

Advertisement

The writer is a former CM of Haryana and a senior Congress leader

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-08-2022 at 04:15:59 am
Next Story

Failed Antrix deal: Court in US allows 3 Devas investors to seize $87,000 from Intelsat

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’

3

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

4

Salman Khan's former girlfriend Somy Ali attacks him: 'A woman beater, and not just me'

5

The Brothers Yadav start with a tumble, over aides at official meetings

Featured Stories

How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Covid cases rising: here's what you need to know
Covid cases rising: here's what you need to know
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’

Premium
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Gadkari out, Fadnavis in

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals

Premium
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa

Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa

Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing
Ashutosh Varshney writes

Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned
Explained

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned

Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy who partitioned Bengal in 1905?
Explained

Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy who partitioned Bengal in 1905?

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement