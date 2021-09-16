What does the idea of joy in learning mean?

Most of us have probably heard the song, “Padhoge likhoge toh banoge nawab; Jo tum kheloge-kudoge toh hoge kharaab”, from the film, Malik (1958). This rather strange binary between studying and playing also willy-nilly hierarchises human emotions and experiences and the rewards associated with them, where one (abstaining from pleasure) is a desirable state and the other (indulging in pleasure) is not.

However, the idea of joy is not alien to the Indian education discourse. It has been around for sometime, and finds focused attention yet again in the NEP 2020. The word “fun” and its various synonyms (fun activities, joyful classrooms/project, enjoyable manner of teaching, enjoyable and uplifting literature, fun course) appear at several places in the policy document and is also used along with terms such as activity-based, experiential learning, arts-integration, sports-integration and storytelling-based pedagogy etc. One can hardly doubt both the intention of the policy makers behind this idea or its underlying objective — the need to reduce the burden caused by a didactic pedagogy and a stressful examination system. The central assumption here is that didactic pedagogy associated with traditional classrooms is boring and burdensome, bereft of any joy and, therefore, needs to be replaced with a joyful and interactive pedagogy.

One would argue that this is a reasonable expectation. However, the only problem is in the way one understands joy, what will lead to joy and whether joy is the objective or a means of attaining something else. Most people confuse “fun of learning” and “fun in learning”. While the former foregrounds learning, the latter emphasises joy. Fun is important, but we need to also understand what it is that will lead to fun — the process (visible aspects of pedagogy) or the outcome (as gauged by assessment). Process and outcomes of learning are both inter-linked but separate. A joyous process need not necessarily lead to learning and a mentally-taxing process need not always add to a child’s burden. On the other hand, one cannot deny that learning in schools is serious business. Sometimes, a singular focus on ease/joy of learning can also be counterproductive as it may lead to falsification/trivialisation of important concepts/ideas.

It may perhaps be ideal if both process and outcome are given equal importance but emphasising one at the cost of the other may prove damaging. One needs to reimagine the idea of fun as not being restricted to “song and dance” alone, but as integrally linked to the idea of learning, where the learner makes connections, actively engages and relates what is happening in the classroom to her own experiences and knowledge.

Similarly, activity-based learning, which is often confused with manifest physical activity, in principle refers to inter-connections a learner makes between ideas and concepts with the help of carefully designed activities and tasks. While physical movement is important for children, all learning activities may not require physical movement and facial expressions on the part of teachers and students. Whenever one plans an activity within the classroom or outside, one must have clarity in terms of what one is ultimately trying to achieve through that activity. In the context of teaching-learning resources, it’s important that they actually aid or facilitate learning rather than merely add colour to the classroom wall and be visually appealing. It’s also important to recognise the importance of a child’s agency and provide them with a positive, non-threatening learning environment in which they make sense of their own selves in relation to the world around them. For a long time however — and even now — it was believed that a good learner is one who is quiet, attentive and obedient. In other words, a good learner is one who passively absorbs all that a teacher says in class, is written on the blackboard or given in the textbook.

The idea of joy is often also associated with programmes for the poor, positioned as innovative, alternative or child-centred. It’s not difficult to understand why joy as an ingredient is considered important while conceiving programmes for socially-disadvantaged groups, as it helps shift attention from correcting structural limitations in the system to song and dance and even banal physical activities/facial expressions in the name of joyful learning.

So then how does one look at the fun/joy of learning? Can the following conditions be seen as contributing to children experiencing the joy of learning in schools?

A feeling of being acknowledged, respected and treated with dignity, the most obvious manifestation of which is the infrastructure of the school. For example, the presence of a toilet may not cause happiness but the lack of one would definitely cause anxiety. Not feeling a sense of shame in calling out the name of the school one studies in; not getting lost in a large number of students in class which means a reasonable pupil-teacher ratio; being taught by teachers who are qualified, socially-sensitive, conceptually sound and who take pride in their profession; being heard and appreciated by the teacher in the class; sharing one’s opinion and experiences freely in class; reading textbooks which neither ignore nor misrepresent the social group or community one belongs to; being assessed in ways which are enabling and support learning; not living with the fear of being labelled, ridiculed and belittled; and experiencing pleasure in being assessed for what one knows and not quizzed for what one does not know.

There may be several other sources of joy in school, provided they lead to a positive ecosystem facilitating learning, be it, understanding concepts, making sense of the world outside, applying the knowledge gained in schools to one’s life/education/job, building perspectives, raising questions and developing critical thinking.

The writer is professor and dean, School of Education, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai