scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to Second World War cartoonist David Low

More than Sir David Low’s essential liberalism, Bal Thackeray acquired from him the craft. Ironically, it is his non-cartooning son Uddhav who moved closer to Low when he took the Shiv Sena into unchartered centrist waters in the company of the NCP and Congress

Written by E P Unny |
Updated: August 1, 2022 9:22:30 pm
Sketch of Thackeray drawn in 1998. (Credit: E.P.Unny)

Close to ten years after his death, India’s cartoonists still remember Bal Thackeray as a brother cartoonist. The Shiv Sena founder has been back in cartoons ever since his party faced its worst crisis ever. Not as Supremo, but as a cartoonist. In several recent cartoons, he is seen chewing his pipe and dipping the brush in ink in the classical garb of the pre-digital, old world cartoonist readying to lampoon the Shinde-led rebels.

If Uddhav could draw like his father, uncle or his cousin, we would have seen searing punch lines, enough to shame at least a couple of rebels back into the parent party. The cartooning gene sadly doesn’t often travel that straight from father to son. Balasaheb’s brother Shrikant Thackeray regularly cartooned for Marmik, the party’s satire weekly. His son Raj Thackeray is an accomplished caricaturist and is as unsparing a cartoonist as his uncle.

If not professionally, Uddhav does bond with Marmik personally. Whenever he is at an event at the weekly’s office, he reminds the gathering that he was born the same year as the magazine. His father left cartooning at the Free Press Journal in 1960 to launch this publication which turned out to be the platform for a bigger start up. In those days before social media, this journal was used to project Marathi pride and invite Mumbaikars to join the Shiv Sena. Uddhav would always add that his dear father was a fan of that legendary Second World War cartoonist of the Evening Standard, Sir David Low. Low angered Adolf Hitler so much that the Gestapo marked him among the first ten to be shot when the Nazis entered London. Uddhav has slightly expanded on this familiar refrain to suggest that he has a legacy of resisting Hitler himself. No local player can intimidate him.

Must Read Opinions
Click here for more

This is as global as you can get and the mash-up can teach Bollywood a lesson or two. The span extends from son-of-the-soil familial politics to left-of-centre Low cartoons. From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back. What Uddhav chooses not to mention is that David Low was as much a model for Shankar and RK Laxman. The latter was incidentally a junior colleague of Balasaheb at the Free Press Journal. Low was a New Zealander who migrated to London where he went on to become the superstar of Fleet Street for figuring out Hitler’s hegemony long before editors and ministers to His Majesty. What Thackeray Senior acquired from him must be the craft more than the essential liberalism that marked his work. Ironically it is Uddhav who moved closer to Low when he took his party into unchartered centrist waters in the company of Pawar and Sonia. He can look up the Low archives if he wishes to defend this position. Till then the master cartoonist would just be a convenient name to drop.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...Premium
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...Premium
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forwardPremium
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can’t do without N...Premium
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can’t do without N...

ep.unny@expressindia.com

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 01-08-2022 at 08:19:46 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

2

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

3

Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’

4

‘Pawar’s man’ Sanjay Raut in ED custody, then what explains NCP chief's silence?

5

Explained: 7 new districts in West Bengal — how and why are districts created or abolished in India?

Featured Stories

From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
Explained: How Iraq's competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new ...
Explained: How Iraq's competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new ...
Explained: 30k kg of drugs destroyed by NCB – what rules govern disposal ...
Explained: 30k kg of drugs destroyed by NCB – what rules govern disposal ...
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister...
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister...
Himanta Sarma, BJP's man for all reasons – from Northeast to Maharashtra ...
Himanta Sarma, BJP's man for all reasons – from Northeast to Maharashtra ...
Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion

The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Express Explained

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created

Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low
Opinion

Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Youth who died in Thrissur succumbed to monkeypox: Kerala health dept

Youth who died in Thrissur succumbed to monkeypox: Kerala health dept

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

Latest News 

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement