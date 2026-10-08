World Mental Health Day falls on October 10. There will be helpline numbers, awareness posts, wellness webinars. Set that against what we did, a few weeks earlier, to a 22-year-old. Sahil Wakode, a second-year BTech student at IIT-Bombay, died by suicide on September 18, hours after an examination. Within days of his death — long before any inquiry could conclude — exam-hall CCTV was circulating online and on various television channels as proof he had been caught with a phone; his last calls became content for strangers to pick over. His father alleges caste discrimination and named a faculty member in an FIR; the institute denies any of it drove him to his death.

Notice what the argument is always about. Not whether a young person should be dead but which single story owns the death. The institute thrives on academic stress; the activists need caste, the pattern they have watched kill before. The hunt for a single, assignable cause is not a search for the truth but a way of not having one. A death reduced to one villain — a professor, a phone, a father’s ambition — is a death no one has to think too hard about.