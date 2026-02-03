On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2026-27, reaffirming the textile sector as a strategic pivot of economic growth, employment generation, and export ambition. The breadth of announcements — from integrated textile programmes to mega parks and renewed attention to rural crafts — signals a notable shift in policy thinking: Away from fragmented handouts and towards a value-chain approach for one of India’s oldest industries.

Yet, as the immediate reactions fade, a central question remains: Will India simply expand textile output, or will it finally capture the producer and brand value embedded in textiles and fashion?

The Budget lays out a comprehensive set of initiatives aimed at strengthening the sector across multiple dimensions. At its core are five programmes: The National Fibre Scheme, the Textile Expansion and Employment Scheme, a consolidated National Handloom and Handicraft Programme, the Text-ECON initiative, and an upgraded Samarth 2.0 for skill development. Taken together, these signal an intent to build sustainable raw-material supply, modernise production clusters, support traditional crafts, and enhance global competitiveness.

Equally significant is the launch of the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Initiative, designed to strengthen khadi, handloom, and handicraft sectors through improved market access, branding, and training. This reflects a welcome recognition that India’s textile strength lies not only in mechanised mills, but also in its vast cultural and craft ecosystems — systems that sustain millions of rural livelihoods.

The proposal to establish new mega textile parks in “challenge mode” further underscores the government’s push towards scale and infrastructure. Much like earlier MITRA Parks, these hubs aim to consolidate manufacturing, reduce logistics costs, and encourage value addition, particularly in technical textiles — a segment with high growth potential. The positive response from equity markets following the Budget suggests renewed investor confidence in the sector’s prospects.

Viewed together, these measures represent a strategic reframing of textile policy. For years, government support for textiles was marked by discrete schemes addressing isolated bottlenecks. Budget 2026, by contrast, attempts an integrated blueprint — linking fibre production, manufacturing capacity, artisan livelihoods, skill development, and export ambition.

However, precisely because this represents progress, the gaps now matter more.

The first concerns value creation. While the Budget speaks fluently about production, infrastructure, and scale, it remains largely silent on design, brand ownership, and creative authorship — the elements through which the global fashion economy generates disproportionate value. India already exports vast quantities of fabric, embellishments, and garments, yet continues to occupy a low-margin position in global fashion. Without policy attention to design education, trend intelligence, sustainability certification, and brand-oriented export strategy, India risks reinforcing its role as a cost-competitive supplier rather than emerging as a value-setting player.

A related gap lies in the framing of skills. Samarth 2.0 rightly emphasises workforce modernisation, but skilling is still largely imagined in operational terms. What remains underdeveloped is the cultivation of creative, managerial, and systems-level capabilities — the ability to translate craft and production into contemporary markets, sustainable business models, and long-term design leadership. As global fashion increasingly integrates digital tools, sustainability standards, and fast-changing consumer expectations, this distinction becomes critical.

Third, while artisan inclusion features prominently, income security and pricing power remain unresolved. Initiatives such as Gram Swaraj can improve visibility and access, but structural challenges persist: Fragmented supply chains, inconsistent quality standards, and weak bargaining power. Without mechanisms such as assured procurement, transparent pricing, quality certification, and direct market platforms, artisans remain vulnerable even as output expands.

Finally, the external trade environment presents both opportunity and risk. Emerging trade agreements, including with the European Union, could expand market access for Indian textiles. At the same time, exporters face intense competition from countries such as Bangladesh and Vietnam, alongside fluctuating tariffs and tightening compliance norms. Infrastructure and scale are necessary foundations, but long-term resilience will depend equally on brand building, standards compliance, and design-led differentiation.

Budget 2026 therefore marks a turning point, but not a culmination. It reflects a maturing policy imagination that treats textiles as central to India’s economic and social fabric. The next phase, however, must move beyond making more towards valuing better. Textiles and fashion are not merely industrial outputs; they are expressions of human creativity, cultural identity, and labour.

If India aspires not only to manufacture textiles but to own the value of what it produces, future policy must empower designers, secure artisans through structural protections, and place creative excellence at the heart of the textile economy. Only then will India’s textile ambition be truly world-class — measured not just in volumes, but in value and dignity.

The writer is associate professor and programme coordinator for fashion design at IILM University, Gurugram