Premium

What an infrastructure of innovation depends on — a responsive legal system

The Delhi HC’s framework can be replicated in courts across the country to cater to various innovation and commercial hubs, provided similar investment is made in ramping up their infrastructure

What an infrastructure of innovation depends on — a responsive legal systemThis framework can be replicated in courts across the country to cater to various innovation and commercial hubs, provided similar investment is made in ramping up their infrastructure. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)
Written by: J Sai Deepak
6 min readSep 30, 2026 06:46 AM IST First published on: Sep 30, 2026 at 06:23 AM IST

I ended my last piece (‘Patent rights and public health: What are Bharat’s options?’ IE, January 19) on the note that I would touch upon various aspects of the creation of an ecosystem for innovation. In this piece, I will attempt to highlight the importance of an effective and responsive legal system to encourage investment in innovation.

Between 1999 and 2005, the Indian patent regime witnessed a series of critical changes. The last major amendment to the Patents Act, 1970 was in 2005, when product patents were reintroduced for chemical substances, which impacted the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and agro-chemical sectors. Thanks to these changes, Bharat witnessed an exponential spike in interest and awareness in innovation, the creation of Intellectual Property (IP), and the enforcement of IP Rights (IPRs). This was not limited to patents, and extended to trademarks, copyrights, geographical indications, industrial designs, semiconductor design layout and plant variety protection.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments