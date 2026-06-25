Will every child receive milk, curd, nuts, fruits, millets and high-quality legumes in sufficient quantities to compensate for the loss of eggs? At this point in time, the meal plan looks carbohydrate-heavy

Most of us who grew up in the pre-liberalisation era will likely remember the public messaging advertisement by the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC): Sunday Ho Ya Monday, Roz Khao Anday. The series of ads, endorsed by the likes of wrestler-actor Dara Singh, superstar Dharmendra and even cricket icon Kapil Dev, ran on Doordarshan through the ’80s and ’90s. Not only did it help organise the poultry market, but it also broke myths and upheld the scientific consensus: Eggs are the most complete form of protein and multivitamins, and therefore, important for a child in her growing years.

As a foundational diet staple, eggs gained acceptability, with 14 states and Union Territories in India providing them as a supplementary nutrition item in their government mid-day meal programmes. West Bengal was on that list, but now the newly sworn-in BJP government has decided to hand over the preparation of mid-day meals in Kolkata schools to ISKCON, resulting in the removal of eggs from school menus.

This is deeply unsettling on many counts. But the most serious is a government believing that the food habits of millions of children should be shaped not by nutritional science, public health evidence or local culture, but by the dietary philosophy of a religious organisation. For the first time, there is an unfortunate top-down intrusion of religious preferences into a welfare programme whose sole purpose is to nourish children and create a productive human resource. Worse, this has been made without consulting parents, most of whom are underprivileged and who send their children to government schools, hoping the mid-day meal will do for them what they themselves cannot afford.