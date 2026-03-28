The government has lowered the excise duty on petrol and diesel to protect the consumer as of now. It is not certain that this situation will remain. There can be further action depending on the course of the war in West Asia and the price of oil. At present, the price of fuel at the pump is unchanged for public sector companies, while one private company has announced an increase. So, for how long can the retail price be held on to?

Let us look at the structure of petrol prices in Delhi. At present, one litre of petrol costs Rs 95. Of this, the actual price charged by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) to the dealer is around two-thirds of the final price or Rs 63/litre post the excise cut. The excise component is now around 12.6 per cent — this is the amount that the government earns of Rs 11.90/litre. The dealer commission is around 4.6 per cent or Rs 4.40 per litre. And then there is the value-added tax, which is 16.2 per cent of the price. VAT, which is charged on an ad valorem basis, is one part of the price that varies across states. This explains why the price of petrol varies across states.