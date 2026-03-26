The world has been holding its breath since US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the US would attack Iranian power plants. As a result of Trump’s threat, the Iranian regime argued that such attacks would lead to retaliation against energy facilities in countries that host American troops. The threat of counterstrikes by Iranian officials on desalination plants in the Gulf countries added to the worries of many other countries. Trump’s decision to postpone all strikes against Iran’s power plants for five days was considered by the Iranian population and the Arab and European leaders as a prelude to the end of the war.

Even if the negotiations start between Iran and the US, both sides will call it a victory. What is more important is with whom the Americans are negotiating. Trump told reporters that his envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, have been talking to a senior Iranian official. Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, the Iranian parliament’s speaker, has been mentioned, but he has denied claims of any talks between Washington and Tehran. However, the messaging coming out of the Trump administration suggests this is the endpoint and that there will be no further military engagement by the Americans beyond this point. As for Iran, the state media and officials have been projecting a message of victory.

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Turkey and Pakistan have volunteered to host/mediate negotiations between Iran and the US. Israel does not appear to have been consulted about negotiations beforehand, especially because the Israeli government does not want to end the war with Iran without regime change. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet were expecting a popular uprising at the start of the war with Iran, the chances of which are slim, as Donald Trump now seems to understand. That said, Israel will certainly refuse to be involved in any diplomatic effort to end the war with Iran.

As for the Iranian government, despite its strong words against America, it will most probably negotiate with the US President; both sides seem to be looking for a light at the end of the tunnel. But the most important point is: Iran has a massive lack of trust in Americans. The Iranian government does not care about public opinion. But Trump needs a win in the negotiations to show the members of the Republican Party and his base that he is still in control and that he made the right decision by getting involved in an adventure that is costing Americans over $1 billion a day.

What is on the table for now is just a pause on all military strikes from the American side, not necessarily peace talks. However, it seems that Trump is now cognisant of the disadvantages that the continuation of the war will have for his presidency. Trump seems to think that talks with Iran could also lead to long-term peace for Israel. If he manages such a thing, it will be a surprise not just to Iranians and Israelis, but the world.

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As for now, the Iranian state media continues to portray any negotiations between Iran and the US as a sign of America backing down. Nevertheless, the Iranian people seem to be tired of this war that defies common sense. Over 1,500 people have been killed in Iran in the first three weeks of the conflict, and four million people have been internally displaced. Many Iranians are no longer concerned immediately by regime change, but by what might follow if there is a major escalation in the conflict. According to Amnesty International, a substantial attack on Iranian facilities, providing essential services such as electricity, heating, and running water, could cause devastating civilian harm. As such, while the Iranian population continues to suffer from the Israeli strikes, Iranian officials know that their only weapon of dissuasion is the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

For any agreement to work out, the US has to be assured of a rigorous monitoring mechanism for the Iranian nuclear programme, while for Iran, lasting economic stability is non-negotiable. If Iran and the US reach a compromise and achieve temporary de-escalation, it will be the start of a new life for global markets. But the significant geopolitical fractures caused by the Iran war may be impossible to heal. This war is a reminder of how fragile peace can be.

The writer is director, Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Nonviolence and Peace Studies, OP Jindal Global University