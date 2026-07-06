By the end of June, oil prices had come down to $74 per barrel, the pre-crisis level of early February. I must confess to being pleasantly surprised by the fall in prices. Iran’s bombing of the Middle East’s oil infrastructure made me think it would take many months for global supply to recover and crude prices to fall to pre-crisis levels. However, price is an outcome of both supply and demand. With high prices, some reduction in consumption can be expected. But the demand for Gulf oil has also fallen because countries diversified their sources, and took measures to enhance long-term oil security.

India has managed the crisis very well. Supply was ensured. Hardly any retail outlet ran dry. Domestic consumption was reduced with 20 per cent ethanol blending. Electric mobility was pushed. Consumers were protected: Prices were not increased in step with import prices, and oil marketing companies and the government bore a large part of the burden. This was justifiable if the government expected the crisis to last no more than three to four months. Fortunately, it was proved right. The revenue forgone was Rs 1.7 lakh crore. The consumer price of petrol was later increased by Rs 3 per litre, around a 7 per cent increase. The price increase is by far the smallest among major oil-importing countries.