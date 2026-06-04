Dowry discussions return every year like mango season. We replay the same script for every dowry-related crime, with three major characters: An innocent victim, evil, harassing in-laws, and an aggrieved family seeking justice. The focus shifts to harassment, and we can absolve ourselves of collective responsibility. These news items comfort the common person of their generosity, “we’re not that bad, at least”. News, legislation, and textbooks distance us from reality, giving us the elusive comfort of things happening somewhere else. I know that dowry is universally practiced in the country in coded cyphers like gifts, but I always saw it spread on a big thaal. Dowry was not concealed by aesthetics; it was the aesthetic. If anyone missed the sight, there was also an announcement voicing the quantum of cash given in the dowry. Early exposure to such unsubtleties ensured that we never believed that dowry was something that happened somewhere else or that demands for dowry were a layered social art.

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Growing up with the background score of these negotiations constantly set off alarms on our moral barometers. We always questioned why things so obviously wrong were socially acceptable. A couple of years ago, I asked my teenage nephew at a cousin’s wedding about what he thought of dowry. He said it’s okay, I guess. The generation of people referred to as Gen Z was born 35 years after the passing of the Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961. Moral ambivalence is the flavour of this generation. They were born after the idealism of a new country had waned. They grew up in an increasingly polarised and unequal world. Their self-styled gurus or influencers are teaching them to focus on their lane. Energy is precious, and it should not be wasted on fighting your family. When I was in front of a bunch of elite school teenagers twice in the last two years, I returned disappointed. They’re all well-travelled and well-cushioned. They are full of “gratitude” for their wealth and are passionate about “animal rights” and “sustainability”, but fear looking at anything inwards that might make them uncomfortable. They feign ignorance and apathy for things that happen somewhere else. They probably don’t “simp” on ideas like “social evils” and “reform”. Dowry, as it unfolds, doesn’t find too many mirrors in popular culture.