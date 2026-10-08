The country has been witnessing rapidly evolving dynamics on multiple fronts in recent weeks. While much of the public discourse has been dominated by Election Commission-related developments, it was particularly gratifying to hear a minister in Delhi make a scientifically important observation: “PM₁₀ does not travel as far as PM₂.₅, so the construction contributes far less to pollution than vehicular emissions.” This is the kind of scientific understanding I have long wished to hear from policymakers and authorities. Nearly a decade ago, while presenting the SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, India’s first air-quality forecasting framework) findings under the MoES, I reported that the transport sector was a major contributor to Delhi’s toxic pollution, accounting for around 40 per cent of PM₂.₅ emissions. At the time, the finding was uncomfortable. It provoked strong resistance, even a backlash. Although it was clear that PM2.5 was the most harmful to our health, we continued to devote disproportionate attention and resources to the second- or third-tier contributors, especially dust, because the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP)’s metric gauges funding, assessing performance and mitigation progress by percentage reduction in PM₁₀, where dust is a major contributor. This inevitably shaped pollution-control priorities. It is encouraging to see scientific understanding of Delhi’s pollution sources gradually finding greater acceptance in policy discourse, though the road ahead remains long.

While Delhi begins work on its Winter Action Plan — narrow road-sweeping machines, doubling parking charges, work-from-home provisions under GRAP — nature may have a plan of its own. One of the biggest factors to shape Delhi’s winter air quality will be “Super El Niño,” an exceptionally strong event of the century. It has already influenced India’s monsoon, which ended with a 13 per cent rainfall deficit, the highest in a decade. Delhi defied the national trend, recording a 17 per cent surplus. This raises a question: If ENSO’s larger dynamics originate from the Pacific Ocean, why should it matter for Delhi’s winter air quality, a regional phenomenon? While a super El Niño does not generate an air pollution source, it can act as a villain by “weather trapping” in several ways. First, it can drastically reduce wind speed over North India, as a recent study by this author at the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) found. This prevents dispersion of fine particulates — PM2.5 emitted from stubble burning, vehicular transport, biofuel, and open waste burning — thereby compounding emissions for a prolonged period and leading to repeated extreme pollution episodes. Two, in all probability, westerly disturbances (WD) will be almost absent as El Niño becomes severe. The WDs bring rain in Delhi to wash away pollutants intermittently. The dry spell means prolonged accumulation of pollution without a break. Third, under the influence of this super event, winter is likely to be milder in northern India. A combination of milder daytime temperatures and nighttime cooling under stagnant conditions may lower the surface inversion layer. This can restrict vertical mixing and prevent pollutants from dispersing, causing them to accumulate in a shallow layer near the ground. As a result, pollutant concentrations can rise sharply.