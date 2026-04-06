India is like a car that is unable to fire on all its cylinders, and must watch the others racing ahead despite all our best efforts.

Scrolling through my internet feeds one morning, I happened upon a video interview with an Iranian woman, a legal scholar who had previously been a student at Yale University in the US, saying that she made the decision to leave North America and return to Iran to be “freer” to do her research. As an academic, she said, she wanted to help “relocate knowledge production” and be among Iranians “inside”, so that they would no longer have to understand themselves through the lens of the outside worldWhen one reads of public figures in Iran, one often hears of how educated they are, with postgraduate degrees and publications. So I searched out the books by Ali Ardashir Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, who was killed in a targeted assassination in March 2026. They were all in Farsi. The philosophical issues he discussed, and for which he was famous, were part of a discourse that was happening in Iran in Farsi. Not only were his writings accessible to ordinary Iranians, they were also already part of a national conversation about these issues.

When we write in English in India and think our books are doing well, we have no idea how much better book sales are in places like China or Iran, where the penetration goes far beyond the tiny layer of population that reads English without dictionaries close at hand. All this time, publishers in India have assumed that the things we write about in English would not be of interest to the people who don’t know English and depend for their reading on what is written in Indian languages. But in the last few years, there has been a change.