Seldom does the release of official statistics on the economy receive such attention as did the announcement of a new GDP series on February 27. The data have been interpreted as encouraging for the government. The growth rate for the last full year for which data are available, i.e., 2024-25, has been revised upwards a notch, while the growth rate for the previous year, i.e., 2023-24, has been revised downwards substantially. However, for those promoting the “India growth story” this downward revision changes nothing as India remains the “fastest-growing major economy” in the world.

As one of us showed in a 1994 article with Kesavan Pushpangadan, the “double-deflation” method of estimating GDP — the principal innovation in the latest estimates — is a powerful approach. Yet, as economists we find the focus on production, which is what GDP captures, out of all proportion. Unemployment should be given as much importance as GDP or inflation in an assessment of the state of the economy. If we choose to look at the unemployment data, the picture looks far less rosy than that for either of these indicators. For the 10 months before January 2026, the unemployment rate (current weekly status) has averaged 5.2 per cent. In the first year prior to 2014 for which National Sample Survey (NSS) estimates are available, i.e., 2011-12, it was 3.7 per cent. 2011 would be an appropriate benchmark year as the effects of both the global financial crisis of 2008 and the Mukherjee Stimulus, named for the then finance minister, may be expected to have subsided. What is notable is that the unemployment rate has been higher every year since 2011, even if it has been falling of late. These figures are for the population as a whole. When we focus on youth unemployment, i.e., the unemployed in the cohort 15 to 29 years, the pattern is the same. The youth unemployment rate (usual status) in 2011-12 was 7.7 per cent and in 2023-24 it was 10.2 per cent. The economic policies of the Narendra Modi-led governments have thus far not succeeded in lowering the unemployment rate to the level it had inherited.