In a video shot on an Indigo flight, around 15 people can be seen feasting on homemade snacks served on disposable plates, the airplane aisle randomly turned into a personal fiefdom. Theplas and dhoklas were passed around with people moving busily between rows without a care in the world for the passengers who weren’t invited to this makeshift party. Unsurprisingly, the Internet weighed in, mostly to lament a chronic Indian malaise — an utter disregard for cabin etiquette, and manners in general. The questions have been raised before: Why is even basic self awareness nonexistent among Indians? How is it that we feel no discomfort at the thought that our actions might inconvenience others?

An enterprising girl I knew had started “etiquette” classes for 4- to 10-year-olds. The “coursework”, other than learning the distinction between “Can I” and “May I”, was never to interrupt someone while they are talking (bless her), and learning to queue up. These are lessons that should be inculcated at home, except, sadly, in our dog-eat-dog world, Indians see education as a race to excel in Maths and Physics, not integrity or consideration for others.