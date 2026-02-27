Nine years ago, I had the good fortune to be the first Prime Minister of India to visit Israel. And I am very happy to be here again, returning to a land to which I have always felt drawn. After all, I was born on the same day that India formally recognised Israel — September 17, 1950!

I carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7 (2023). We feel your pain. We share your grief. India stands with Israel, firmly, with full conviction, in this moment, and beyond.

Advertisement

India has also endured the pain of terrorism for a long time. We remember the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the innocent lives lost, including Israeli citizens. Like you, we have a consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism, with no double standards. Countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action, because terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere.

Some years ago, when you concluded the Abraham Accords, we applauded your courage and vision. It was a moment of new hope for a long-troubled region. Since then, the situation has changed significantly. The path is even more challenging. Yet, it is important to sustain that hope. The Gaza Peace Initiative endorsed by the UNSC offers a pathway. India has expressed its firm support. We believe it holds the promise of a just and durable peace for all the people of the region, including by addressing the Palestine issue.

In India, there is great admiration for Israel’s resolve, courage, and achievements. Long before we related to each other as modern states, we were linked by ties that go back more than 2,000 years. The Talmud records trade with India in ancient times. Jewish merchants travelled across sea routes that connected the Mediterranean with the Indian Ocean. They came seeking opportunity and dignity. And in India, they became one of us.

Advertisement

Jewish communities have lived in India without fear of persecution or discrimination. The Bene Israel of Maharashtra, the Cochini Jews of Keralam, the Baghdadi Jews of Kolkata and Mumbai, and the Bnei Menashe of the Northeast have enriched India.

Edwyn Myers gave shape to the Films Division of India and was a towering figure in the history of Indian cinema. Walter Kaufmann composed the signature tune for All India Radio. David Sassoon built many institutions that still serve Indian society. The heroic contribution of Lt General J F R Jacob during the 1971 war with Pakistan is widely known. There have been countless others whose contributions are woven into India’s rich fabric of life.

There was movement from India to Israel too, when many Indian Jews migrated to Israel in the mid-20th century. Today, a vibrant Indian-origin Jewish community lives here. They have contributed to the building of modern Israel, in laboratories and hospitals, in classrooms, and also on the battlefield.

India’s connection to this land is also written in blood and sacrifice. During World War I, more than 4,000 Indian soldiers laid down their lives in this region. The cavalry charge at Haifa in September 1918 remains a significant chapter in military history. Major Thakur Dalpat Singh, remembered as the Hero of Haifa, symbolises this shared history.

The Holocaust stands as one of humanity’s darkest chapters. Yet, even in those turbulent years, some acts of humanity stood out. The Maharaja of Nawanagar in Gujarat, also known as the Jam Saheb, offered refuge to Polish children, including Jewish children, who had nowhere else to turn.

After India’s Independence, many Indian leaders felt a kinship with the people of Israel. India’s parliamentary debates of the 1950s are witness to their admiration for Israel’s efforts to develop agriculture in the desert. The Kibbutz movement of Israel inspired our leaders like Acharya Vinoba Bhave and Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan.

In 2017, our two countries elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership. Since then, our engagement has expanded in scale and scope. For the last few years, India has been the fastest-growing major economy in the world. At the same time, Israel is a powerhouse of innovation and technological leadership. This creates a natural foundation for a forward-looking partnership. We are committed to expanding trade, strengthening investment flows, and promoting joint infrastructure development. The Bilateral Investment Treaty signed last year will provide confidence and predictability to our businesses. Our teams are working hard to negotiate an ambitious free trade agreement. Defence and security is another important pillar of our partnership.

At the heart of the India-Israel partnership are the ties between our peoples.Indian caregivers and skilled workers in Israel contribute immensely to families and communities. They have displayed remarkable courage and dedication in times of crisis, including on October 7. As the Jewish teaching reminds us, “Whoever saves one life, saves the entire world.”

We are both ancient civilisations. And it is perhaps no surprise that our civilisational traditions also reveal philosophical parallels. In Israel, the principle of tikkun olam speaks of healing the world. In India, vasudhaiva kutumbakam affirms that the world is one family. Judaism emphasises halakha, guiding everyday conduct through law and practice. Hindu philosophy speaks of dharma, the moral order that shapes duty and right action. In both traditions, ethical life is lived through action, and faith expressed through conduct.

There is an endearing similarity in our festivals as well. You celebrate Hanukkah with the warm glow of candles. Around the same time, we celebrate Diwali with the gentle radiance of lamps. Soon, India will celebrate Holi. And around the same time, Israel will celebrate Purim.

Our shared ideals are the deep foundations that give strength to our modern partnership. We are democracies shaped by history and focused on the future. Our strong partnership not only serves national interests but also contributes to global stability and prosperity.

Let us ensure that the friendship between India and Israel remains a source of strength in an uncertain world.

The writer is the Prime Minister of India. These are edited excerpts from his address to the Knesset in Israel on February 25