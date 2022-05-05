W G Grace’s place in cricket is beyond records

The burly W G Grace, magnificently bearded, stands with a bat cradled in his hands on the edge of the boundary, ready to go in to bat. Above his head ran the text, “Coleman’s Mustard”. On his jersey, it said, “Like Grace”; below him ran the line, “Heads the field”. It was 1900, and Grace was the first sportsman to endorse a product that wasn’t cricketing equipment. He was the first superstar cricketer, its first shamateur who milked it as much as he could monetarily — he took the equivalent of more than £1 million from the game in an era when a tradesman made £200 a year. But he was also the creator of modern batting as we know it.

In the words of his contemporary, K S Ranjitsinhji, “He was not only the finest player born or unborn, but the maker of modern batting. He turned the old one-stringed instrument into a many-chorded lyre. Where a great man has led, many can go afterwards but the honour is his who found and cut the path. The theory of modern batting is in all essentials the result of WG’s thinking and working on the game.”

It’s a testament to his legacy that the Wisden Almanack finally decided to amend his statistics this year, excising a couple of hundred runs, two centuries, as they were deemed not to be against first-class teams. That it stood for 150 years, when all and sundry knew the illegality, says much about his star status. That Wisden’s decision was accompanied by articles around the cricketing world sighing about the move, says much about the relevance and hold of the preeminent player of the Victorian age. He was a practising doctor, who it was said would often treat people of lesser means for next to nothing, and also ensured that a fair amount of his patients were rich enough to subsidise his philanthropy. He was a player who bullied umpires, claimed bumped catches, ran out batsmen after he himself had acquiesced to them leaving the crease, kidnapped a cricketer from another team because his team were one man short, ensured he got enormous appearance fees for playing in games. But he was also the man who played in benefit games to help out other cricketers, and cashed his popularity to help county grounds get profitable.

It’s to Ranjitsinhji’s observation that we must first turn our attention. Above all else, Grace, till 1880 when he was at the peak of his powers, was the preeminent batsman of his time. Before him, batsmen showed a preference either for back foot-play or forward play. They were strong on one side, good in attack or defence. Grace married it all together, ending the categorisation, and was the first batsman to be fluent off back and forward play, strong all around the field, and equally strong in attack and defence, even though he preferred to pick runs while defending with angled nudges.

In the words of C L R James, a famous Marxist thinker who also wrote on cricket, the central feature of Grace was his uninhibitedness. “He was not in any way inhibited. What he lacked he would not need. All that he had he could use. In tune with his inheritance and his environment, he was not in any way repressed. All his physical and spiritual force was at his disposal to do what he wanted to do.” It’s been said that before Grace, batsmen didn’t know what could be made of batting. In his younger days, while he was still fit, he was a pretty good bowler too, and in his declining years, he specialised in slow mix-up stuff from around the stumps, which was good enough to bowl out Ranjitsinhji and trouble a young Victor Trumper, Australia’s best batsman before Bradman.

He let himself go physically in the late 1800s in his middle age, which unfortunately coincided with the emergence of Test cricket. Hence, his Test average of 32 from 22 games doesn’t quite reflect his stature and the imprint he left on the game.

To reduce Grace to just a player, though, doesn’t do justice to his towering stature that packed in crowds all across England and Australia. On his honeymoon, which of course coincided with a profitable tour of Australia, he got a fee of £1,500 from the organisers (worth at least £100,000 today). On his second trip down under, a fifth of the entire cost went to him. In 2016, a bat, supposedly of Grace’s, was auctioned for £3,500.

However, there were also some murmurs against him during his day. The caricaturist Max Beerbohm, famous in the early 1900s, once portrayed him with bulging biceps, holding a miniature bat in one hand and a huge cheque in the other. In the background, a funeral procession of a neglected patient was shown.

He played well past his physical decline, unable to tear himself from the game he adored.

Here is one final Grace story, one for the road.

In his 50s, he once hurt his hand when stooping to stop a ball at The Oval in Surrey and protested that the ball wasn’t properly conditioned. A hurt opposing Surrey captain insisted that all their balls were conditioned for two years before they were used. An adamant Grace demanded the ball had to be inspected — by himself of course. He then proceeded to strip away the outer layers of the ball, unravelled the string, prised open the inner wood cube at the centre of the ball, and unfolded the piece of newspaper coiled inside. He found a recent date printed on it, showed it all around to validate his claim, scorned the opposing captain, and only then

allowed the game to continue. No one is bigger than the game is a maxim valid for everyone except the good Doctor.

